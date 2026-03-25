ODM Member Challenges Winnie Odinga’s Elevation Ahead of Delegates’ Convention

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – A member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has filed a case at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, challenging the alleged elevation and endorsement of Winnie Odinga ahead of a crucial delegates’ convention.

Evans Amuga, an ODM member, has named Winnie Odinga, Makadara MP George Aladwa, and the Registrar of Political Parties as respondents in the case.

The dispute centers on a meeting held on March 17 at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, convened by Aladwa in his capacity as ODM Nairobi County Chairman.

During the meeting, it is alleged that Winnie Odinga was “elevated” to the position of Nairobi’s lead party delegate and endorsed for the role of Deputy Party Leader.

Amuga argues that these actions were unconstitutional, irregular, and undermined the party’s internal democratic processes.

Amuga acknowledges that Winnie Odinga, as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), is legitimately a delegate to the party’s National Delegates Conference.

However, he distinguishes that role from the so-called “lead delegate” position for Nairobi County, which he describes as non-existent and unlawfully created.

He contends that the ODM constitution does not recognize such a position, and any attempt to assign it is null and void.

The complainant also notes that the late Raila Odinga, whose legacy remains central to the party, never held such a title, serving instead as Party Leader, a constitutionally defined role.

Amuga further challenges the endorsement of Winnie Odinga for Deputy Party Leader, arguing that this authority rests exclusively with the National Delegates Conference, the party’s supreme organ.

He claims that a county-level meeting has no mandate to pre-determine leadership outcomes or influence elections reserved for national delegates.

The complaint warns that the endorsement creates a pre-determined outcome ahead of the Special Delegates Convention scheduled for March 27, 2026, undermining the principles of free and fair internal elections as mandated by both the ODM constitution and Kenyan law.

The complainant also raises concerns about a potential “dynastic precedent” within ODM, cautioning that allowing leadership positions to appear inherited could erode internal democracy and set a dangerous political culture.

Amuga is seeking several declarations and injunctions from the Tribunal, including nullification of the alleged elevation and endorsement of Winnie Odinga, orders preventing ODM from granting her preferential treatment at the upcoming convention and compelling ODM to strictly follow its constitution in conducting leadership elections

He is also seeking an Intervention from the Registrar of Political Parties to ensure compliance with statutory requirements on internal democracy.