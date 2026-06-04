NLP, PLP launch joint citizen engagement drive in opposition unity push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — The National Liberal Party (NLP) and the People’s Liberation Party (PLP) have committed to a joint nationwide citizen engagement programme, positioning themselves as liberal allies within the emerging United Opposition movement.

Leaders of the two outfits announced the drive at a consultative meeting, held at PLP Headquarters, Liberation House, which brought together senior officials from both parties.

NLP’s Augustus Kyalo Muli was accompanied by Party Chairperson Teddy Kenyatta, and Secretary General Omondi K’Oyoo. PLP Party Leader Martha Karua was joined in the meeting by Secretary General Asha Bashir.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two parties underscored the need for direct engagement with citizens to address Kenya’s pressing challenges, particularly youth unemployment and the rising cost of living.

The parties established a Joint Technical Committee tasked with developing a framework for nationwide public consultations.

A collaboration document outlining principles of rules-based, issue-driven politics was also tabled for consideration by the respective party organs.

The parties further agreed to roll out structured regional dialogues across the country, with a deliberate focus on youth, women, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), to capture citizen priorities and aspirations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The partnership comes as both leaders intensify efforts to consolidate the United Opposition.

In recent months, Augustus Muli has reached out to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is the presumed opposition presidential candidate in pursuit of broader opposition unity within Ukambani and beyond.

Muli has consistently argued that a fragmented Ukambani risks political marginalisation, while a united regional bloc could leverage its more than two million votes to play a decisive role in shaping Kenya’s political future.

By linking grassroots citizen engagement with opposition unity, NLP and PLP are positioning themselves as catalysts for a broader coalition that could reshape Kenya’s political landscape ahead of 2027.

Both parties reaffirmed inclusivity as the foundation of their collaboration, declaring that every Kenyan must have a voice in shaping the country’s future.