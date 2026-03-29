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Nation in Mourning as 15 Die in Nyeri–Nyahururu Highway Accident

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – President William Ruto has mourned the 15 accident victims affirming that the national and county governments will support all the affected.

“Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims of the road accident that occurred this evening near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” Ruto mourned.

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Police say at least 15 people were killed in a road accident after a lorry rammed into a matatu near Dedan Kimathi University along Nyeri–Nyahururu highway.

Preliminary police report says rhe accident occured after a matatu belonging a lorry ferrying logs veered off the road and collided with a matatu belonging to Nyekicha Sacco Saturday evening.

“The national government, in conjunction with the county government of Nyeri, is engaging with the affected families and will provide all necessary support during this difficult time. Pole sana,” he noted.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki conveyed his condolences message even as he urged drivers to observe safety precautions at all times.

“Drivers, observe safety precautions. Any time you are on the road, remember your own life, the lives of your passengers and those of other road users, are in your hands,” he urged.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ‘called for maximum care and caution on the roads to save human lives of those who are their respective journeys.

“My family and I send our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish quick recovery to the injured ones.”

Gachagua noted; “At the same time, authorities charged with responsibility for betterment of our roads and signages must ensure such isn’t a privilege but a right for every road user. One life lost, is one too many.”

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