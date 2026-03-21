NACADA Recovers Sack of Cannabis in Kisii Raid as Notorious Suspect Escapes

KISII, Kenya Mar 21 – A major anti-narcotics operation in Kisii town this morning led to the recovery of a sack of cannabis on Saturday, though a notorious suspect managed to evade arrest, authorities confirmed.

The operation, conducted by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), was intelligence-led and followed a tip-off from concerned members of the public. Residents had reportedly decried the high rate of cannabis abuse within the area, prompting the agency to act.

Speaking after the raid, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa detailed the success of the operation and the circumstances surrounding the escape. He revealed that the homestead where the haul was recovered is nestled in a busy neighborhood, a strategic location that points to an established supply chain.

“The homestead where this sack of cannabis was recovered is nestled in a busy neighborhood, which indicates that the supply is adequate,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. He added that the trafficker who escaped is well-known to the agency and is believed to be a key supplier to peddlers operating within the area. The location is particularly concerning, according to the CEO, as it is home to a large number of students who reside in the many hostels surrounding the homestead.

Area locals who witnessed the operation praised the Authority for its decisive action. Speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, residents claimed the individual who escaped was well-connected and had long been a source of trouble for the community.

“We hail NACADA for cracking the whip on this individual,” one resident said. “He was well connected, but we are ready to support the agency. We will volunteer information as soon as he is sighted.”

Dr. Omerikwa confirmed that a manhunt for the suspect is already underway, assuring the public that the Authority will not relent in its efforts.

“A manhunt for the suspect is ongoing,” Dr. Omerikwa said. “The Authority will not relent in keeping communities safe from the harms of alcohol and drug abuse.”

The operation marks a continued effort by NACADA to disrupt drug networks in the region, with the agency urging the public to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activities.