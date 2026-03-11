Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi accuses Ruto of trying to take over Nairobi Hospital

Muturi warns that Nairobi Hospital directors face threats and coercion in a bid by the government to control the private institution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi has accused President William Ruto of attempting to take control of the private Nairobi Hospital through intimidation and undue pressure on its board of management.

Muturi in a statement on Wednesday said over the past year, President Ruto, acting through Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, had sustained threats, blackmail, and coercion targeting the hospital board.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This, Muturi said was done either directly or via the chairman, Dr. Barkley Mogere Onyambu, a consultant gynaecologist and elder of the SDA Church in Karen.

“These actions are unprecedented and clearly aimed at taking over a private institution illegally,” Muturi said.

Muturi alleged that on March 25, 2025, the pressures led to a reshuffle of the hospital board, with seven new members co-opted while seven others were removed.

“The Attorney General, in purporting to order an inquiry into the hospital, assembled a multi-agency team including the DCI, KRA, Financial Reporting Centre, Registrar of Companies, and Asset Recovery Agency,” Muturi said.

“Several directors were summoned to DCI headquarters, and raids were conducted at their homes in an attempt to coerce resignations. These efforts failed because the directors sought and secured court protection.”

Muturi claimed that on March 7, 2026, the chairman of the board received a threatening call from two officers in the Office of the Head of Public Service, Dr. Linda Musumba and Collins Kiprono, ordering the removal of three directors to make way for individuals aligned with the President.

“The call instructed the chairman to remove three directors immediately to pave way for nominees of the state. Failure to comply, they said, would lead to arrests and charges of money laundering. This is nothing short of coordinated blackmail,” he said.

Muturi also accused Asset Recovery officers of restricting vehicles belonging to some directors and managers of the hospital.

Muturi warned the government against overreach, adding that the board is determined to protect the hospital’s founders’ interests.

“The directors remain firm. They will not succumb to intimidation or threats. Power is transient and should be used for the greater good of this country, not to suppress minorities or violate private entities.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh887.9mn Supplementary Budget for By-Elections and Operations

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the...

15 minutes ago

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh59.38mn for Emurua Dikirr By-Election Following Johanna Ngeno’s Death

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

29 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Koskei warns principals to stop illegal school fees immediately

Govt has put school principals on notice after reports that some institutions are still charging illegal fees disguised as uniforms and activity costs.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Safari Rally traffic alert: KeNHA reveals routes to beat Naivasha jam

Thousands of rally fans are heading to Naivasha, and KeNHA is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic during the Safari Rally weekend.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chinese martial arts take root among Kenyan youths

Kenyn Boro, a 16-year-old girl, has earned the nickname “the Master” for her command of wushu, or Chinese martial arts, at her secondary school...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Act stuck in court as Senators petition CJ Koome for action

Sugar reforms face delays after multiple court petitions stalled the implementation of the Sugar Act, forcing Senators to seek urgent intervention from the Chief...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

Sakaja said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LBDA declares Kisumu Fairways Hotel ‘chronic defaulter’ amid rent dispute with Irungu Nyakera

The Lake Basin Development Authority has labeled Kisumu’s Fairways Hotel a “chronic defaulter” over Sh 25.9mn in rent arrears, declaring its occupation unlawful.

4 hours ago