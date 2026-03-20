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Muslim faithful in Mombasa during Idd-Ul-Fitr prayers 2026 Photo Courtersy of UDA Party

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Muslims across kenya mark Idd-ul-Fitr with prayers and reflection

Leaders and community members alike highlighted the importance of carrying forward the lessons learned during Ramadan, including generosity, patience, and unity.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – Muslims across Kenya gathered in large numbers to celebrate Idd Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with prayers, reflection, and acts of unity.

In Mombasa, thousands of faithful congregated at mosques and open grounds, joining in special prayers that signify the conclusion of a month of fasting, devotion, and charity.

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At the Ummu Kulthum Mosque, worshippers gathered in a spirit of togetherness, emphasizing compassion, justice, and shared humanity as central values of the celebration.

Leaders and community members alike highlighted the importance of carrying forward the lessons learned during Ramadan, including generosity, patience, and unity.

Idd-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar and is marked by communal prayers, charitable giving, and family gatherings.

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