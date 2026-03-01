Connect with us

MTRH CEO Philip Kirwa/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH says Mosop helicopter crash victims’ bodies severely damaged

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital says bodies of six victims in the Mosop helicopter crash are severely damaged, delaying identification.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) CEO Philip Kirwa has said the bodies of six people killed in Saturday’s helicopter crash in Nandi County were severely damaged, making identification difficult.

Addressing residents in Eldoret on Saturday night, Kirwa confirmed that the hospital had received the remains retrieved from the crash site in Mosop.

“This evening, we have received the remains of six bodies retrieved from the crash site in Nandi,” he said.

“From our observation and analysis of the bodies, we kindly ask you to bear with us. At the moment, the condition of the remains is severely compromised.”

He said the extent of the damage had made it impossible to allow families or members of the public to view the bodies.

“We cannot allow anyone to view them because they were badly damaged and burnt as a result of the crash. It is difficult to identify who is who at this stage due to the extent of the damage,” Kirwa added.

The hospital chief urged patience as forensic teams work to prepare the remains for formal identification procedures.

“We therefore urge you to be patient as we prepare the bodies into a state that can be viewed and formally identified,” he said.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no’s final hours before fatal Mosop helicopter crash

Probe launched

The six victims died after an Eurocopter AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, crashed at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at around 4.30pm. The aircraft was en route from Endebes to Mosoriot.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has since launched investigations into the accident.

In a statement, Director General Emile Arao said confirmation of casualties and identities would be communicated by relevant authorities once next of kin have been informed.

6 reported dead after helicopter crashes in Mosop, Nandi County

Among those reported killed was Johanna Ngeno, whose death was formally communicated to the National Assembly by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

President William Ruto also led the nation in mourning the lawmaker, terming him a progressive and devoted servant of the people.

Authorities say investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, as families await the completion of identification procedures at MTRH.

