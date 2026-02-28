Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no’s final hours before fatal Mosop helicopter crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno’s final hours were spent much as many of his days had been — in the company of constituents, attending public events and responding to community concerns.

The three-term lawmaker was among six people killed when a helicopter went down in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on Saturday.

News of the crash rippled across Narok County and through Parliament, where Ngeno was known for his outspoken style and active presence in constituency affairs.

In the hours leading up to the tragedy, he had travelled through Kapkugo, Tulwop Kony and Endebess, joining residents and leaders in celebrations marking musician Kim Kim’s 35 years in the entertainment industry.

Earlier in the day, he posted a one-minute, 32-second video from the helicopter as it flew over the Mara River area. In the clip, he is seen interacting with residents and rescue teams searching for two young men who had been swept away by floodwaters.

“This morning, I joined the families of the late Snr Chief ole Rurumo and Ole Kipembeu and the search and rescue team at Mara Rianta to stand in solidarity while trying to locate and retrieve the bodies of two young men whose vehicle was swept away by the raging waters of the Mara River on Sunday night,” he said in a Facebook post accompanying the video.

“My heart goes out to the families affected as they endure this painful and uncertain moment.”

On Friday, the legislator had presided over the issuance of bursaries to students in Ilkerin Ward under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), part of an education support initiative he had championed for years.

Early Life and education

Born on December 12, 1972, in Narok County, Ngeno was raised in a rural environment where access to education was limited.

He attended Mogondo Primary School and later Maseno National School before pursuing further studies abroad in Ukraine, focusing on international law.

Upon returning to Kenya, he obtained a law degree from Mount Kenya University and a master’s degree in international studies from the University of Nairobi.

In September 2025, he was admitted as an advocate of the High Court.

Political career and public service

Before winning his first parliamentary seat in 2013, Ngeno served as a director at the Agricultural Development Corporation between 2008 and 2012.

He secured re-election in 2017 and 2022, consolidating his political base in Emurua Dikirr.

In the National Assembly, he served on key committees, including Justice and Legal Affairs, Public Investments and the NG-CDF Committee. At the time of his death, he chaired the Housing Committee.

Throughout his tenure, Ngeno placed strong emphasis on education, supporting school transport initiatives and expanding bursary allocations for disadvantaged learners.

Allies say these efforts helped increase school attendance in remote parts of the constituency.

Controversies and advocacy

His political journey also had moments of controversy.

In 2020, amid tensions surrounding evictions in the Mau Forest complex, he was arrested over remarks authorities alleged were inflammatory. He was later released on bond.

The episode unfolded against longstanding disputes over land use and conservation in the region.

Even so, he frequently cast himself as a bridge-builder in local disputes.

On security matters — particularly during periods of cross-border tension in Narok County — Ngeno advocated for increased protection of civilians and a greater state presence.

He also consistently called for the involvement of young people in governance and development conversations.

His sudden death has left both supporters and critics reflecting on a political career marked by visibility, vocal advocacy and deep grassroots engagement.