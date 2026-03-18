Karua Criticises Rising Political Insults,Questions State Role in Nairobi Hospital Saga

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18-People Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua has criticised the rising trend of personal attacks among political leaders, warning that it undermines the dignity of public office.

In a statement, Karua cautioned against what she termed as a growing culture of insults, urging leaders to focus on reasoned debate and national issues.

“A leader who resorts to insults instead of reasoning demeans the office they hold. Do let your PhD reflect in your actions and utterances,” she said.

Karua also took issue with what she described as government interference in private institutions, questioning the legal basis of such actions.This is following the ongoing talks about the intervention of President William Ruto on the takeover of Nairobi Hospital.

President William Ruto has pledged that the government will take all necessary steps to restore The Nairobi Hospital to its status as one of Kenya’s leading healthcare institutions, amid a widening governance and legal crisis that has engulfed the facility.

Speaking during a tour of the Western region on Tuesday the President warned that no individual or group would be allowed to “hold it hostage,” as he urged decisive action against any exploitation of the hospital for personal gain.

According to a statement from State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President’s involvement follows formal petitions from a broad group of stakeholders of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) who raised deep concerns about internal leadership disputes and governance challenges.

“Pray which of our laws gives you power to interfere with the running of a private institution?” she posed.

She further pointed to what she termed as serious governance failures, including corruption, alleged theft of public funds, and land grabbing.

“Why don’t you first address the serious governance challenges in your government namely corruption, theft of public funds such as the withdrawal of 1.3 trillion from eCitizen, land grabbing, to name but a few?” she added.

Her remarks come amid an escalating political feud between President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, which has taken a personal turn,with the two leaders now trading remarks that observers say amount to body shaming.

What began as a political fallout is quickly escalating into a nasty war of words, as both sides intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

On Sunday, Gachagua who has declared his mission to block President Ruto from securing a second term mocked the President’s appearance during a public address.

“Na uzuri atakiwa na hiyo pesa yote halali. Si umeona amekonda mpaka masikio imekuja juu? Heh? Mmeona?” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks appeared to suggest that President Ruto is allegedly amassing wealth improperly, while also taking a swipe at his physical features.

But President Ruto did not stay silent.

On Tuesday, while responding to critics, the Head of State fired back in a blunt and equally personal attack.

“Kwanza mimi nauliza wengine waende gym. Kwanza. Wacheni kula chakula mingi. Tumbo karibu inaparsuka. Kichwa karibu inaparsuka. Mnalala kwa mkutano mchana. Ata hewa mnaharibu. Kwendeni kabisa. Bure!” Ruto said.

His remarks, widely interpreted as targeting political opponents, have further fueled criticism that leaders are now crossing the line from policy debates into personal insults.

Kenya’s political scene has long been known for heated exchanges.

The latest trend of body-related insults however has marked a new low, raising concerns about the tone of the 2027 campaign with more than a year before campaigns officially kick off.

Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday fired back at President William Ruto, calling for respect and maturity in leadership as the political temperature ahead of 2027 continues to rise.

Speaking in Narok while meeting Jubilee Party delegates, Matiang’i took issue with remarks by President Ruto, who had earlier mocked his opponents weight and eating habits.

“Kwanza mimi nauliza wengine waende gym… Wacheni kula chakula mingi… Tumbo karibu inaparsuka…” Ruto said, in comments widely seen as targeting opposition leaders.

In his response Matiang’i, said he has always avoided attacking the President out of respect for the office.

“First of all mimi sijui kwa nini unasumbuka vile nakula kwa sababu mimi sikuli kwa bibi yako. Mimi hujaona… yeah, hujaona nikija… yeah, hujaona nikija kutafuta chakula kwa bibi yako ama kwa watu wako,” he said.

“I respect the office of the President. Katiba yetu inaonyesha wazi that the person in that office is a symbol of national unity.”

He added that he has deliberately chosen to stay away from personal attacks, even when under pressure to respond.

“I don’t like talking about personal things or attacking other leaders. We must be the change that we desire,” Matiang’i told the crowd.

Matiang’i warned that the country risks lowering the dignity of leadership if politicians continue engaging in insults and personal jabs.

“Kenyans expect those who seek leadership to be measured, mature and decent—even in the language we use,” he said.

He expressed concern that young people are watching closely.

“Watoto wetu hawawezi kuamka asubuhi watupate tukitukanana. That destroys the image of leadership,” he added.

Matiang’i suggested that the President’s tone signals pressure as political competition intensifies.

“If he is going this low, it means he is cornered and desperate,” Matiang’i claimed.

He urged religious leaders and senior government officials to advise the President to tone down.

“Mwambie atulie… you are carrying a very heavy responsibility,” he said.