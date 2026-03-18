Kindiki hits back at critics over attacks on Ruto’s ‘unpresidential remarks’

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended President William Ruto against critics, accusing opposition leaders of focusing on personal attacks instead of offering policy alternatives.

Speaking during a public address, Kindiki said it was contradictory for critics to demand ‘presidential conduct’ from Ruto while allegedly undermining his office through sustained criticism.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions, with rival factions trading accusations over governance, leadership style, and the direction of the country.

Kindiki maintained that political discourse should shift toward policy-driven debates that address the needs of Kenyans rather than personal attacks.

“I have seen some people saying President Ruto should be presidential, and it is true, President Ruto is presidential. But I have a question for those guys: you have used all your time not to explain your policies regarding agriculture, health, roads, or electricity—instead of stating your policies, you have used all your time to insult and demean the President of the Republic of Kenya.”

“Before you start demanding for President Ruto to act presidential, have you treated him in a presidential manner? Have you spoken to him and regarded him as the President of Kenya? You cannot demand that President Ruto should be presidential when you have used all your time to insult and demean the office of the president and the holder of that office,” the DP added.

President Ruto had earlier dismissed criticism from United Alternative Government leaders over his recent remarks, saying there is nothing wrong with eating bananas but urging former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to ‘moderate his portions.’

The exchange is the latest in a series of sharp political barbs between the President and opposition figures, sparked by comments from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I heard them responding arrogantly yesterday, saying, ‘We don’t eat at your place; we eat bananas.’ My friends, there is nothing wrong with eating bananas. I also eat them, but reduce the portions,” Ruto said.

“I never said you eat at my house, but if you were eating at my place, I would have reduced your portions just as I am reducing my own food intake,” Ruto added.

Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday fired back at President William Ruto, calling for respect and maturity in leadership as the political temperature ahead of 2027 continues to rise.

Speaking in Narok while meeting Jubilee Party delegates, Matiang’i took issue with remarks by President Ruto, who had earlier mocked his opponents weight and eating habits.

Matiang’i warned that the country risks lowering the dignity of leadership if politicians continue engaging in insults and personal jabs.

“Kenyans expect those who seek leadership to be measured, mature and decent—even in the language we use,” he said.

An escalating political feud has been ongoing between President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, which has taken a personal turn,with the two leaders now trading remarks that observers say amount to body shaming.

On Monday, Gachagua who has declared his mission to block President Ruto from securing a second term mocked the President’s appearance during a public address.

“Na uzuri atakiwa na hiyo pesa yote halali. Si umeona amekonda mpaka masikio imekuja juu? Heh? Mmeona?” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks appeared to suggest that President Ruto is allegedly amassing wealth improperly, while also taking a swipe at his physical features.