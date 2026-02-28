Connect with us

Images from the scene showed debris from the burning chopper scattered across the crash site, with bystanders gathered near the wreckage/Handout

Aviation

6 reported dead after helicopter crashes in Mosop, Nandi County

Six people have died after a private helicopter on a charter flight crashed in Mosop, Nandi County. Police are yet to confirm identities of the victims.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — Six people have been reported dead after a private helicopter operating a routine charter flight crashed in Mosop, Nandi County.

Images from the scene showed debris from the burning chopper scattered across the crash site, with bystanders gathered near the wreckage.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Authorities are currently at the scene conducting recovery operations.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims.

National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the crash but said details regarding the victims are not yet available.

