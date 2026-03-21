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A Beretta Gardone pistol, loaded with three live rounds and one spent cartridge, was recovered at the scene/DCI

crime

Police gun down ‘notorious’ gang leader in Meru shootout

Police and DCI officers kill suspected gang leader in Meru after a gunfight. One dead, others on the run as authorities launch a manhunt in Igembe North.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — Police officers, alongside detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), shot dead a suspected gang leader during a gunfight in Meru County early Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 2am in Shauri Yako area, Linjoka sub-location, Igembe North Sub-County, when a joint patrol from Laare Police Station and DCI officers encountered a group of five armed men.

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According to investigators, the suspects opened fire after being challenged by officers.

“Upon lawful challenge, the suspects unleashed a hail of gunfire at the officers,” the DCI said.

“Undeterred and in swift defence of life and duty, the officers returned fire.”

During the exchange, one suspect was fatally shot while his accomplices fled the scene.

The deceased was identified as Mutembei Kola, whom police described as a notorious gang leader linked to multiple violent crimes in Igembe North.

A Beretta Gardone pistol, loaded with three live rounds and one spent cartridge, was recovered at the scene.

Kola’s body was taken to Nyambene Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations stands resolute: criminal elements will find no sanctuary,” the agency said.

“We salute the bravery of our officers who risked their lives to protect the community.”

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