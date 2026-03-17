Man Allegedly Sets House Ablaze After Domestic Fight, 3 Dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Three people, including two children, have died following a tragic house fire in Huruma, Starehe Sub-County, Nairobi, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred at around 12:03 a.m. in Mbuthia area, was reported by a resident, Felix Mutune, who alerted authorities after noticing a house engulfed in flames. Police officers from Huruma Police Station responded swiftly and rushed to the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and his wife inside their single-room house.

According to police, the man allegedly locked himself inside the house with his wife before a confrontation ensued.

The woman’s screams for help attracted members of the public, who attempted to break into the house to rescue them. However, upon realizing that the crowd was about to gain entry, the man is reported to have turned on a gas cylinder and ignited a fire using a match.

The fire spread rapidly, trapping occupants inside before members of the public managed to contain it.

Tragically, two children aged about two and five years, along with a 26-year-old woman, died in the incident. Authorities suspect the victims succumbed to a combination of gas inhalation and severe burns.

The man and his wife sustained serious burn injuries and were initially rushed to a nearby MSF hospital before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment.

Police said the scene has since been processed by crime scene investigators, and the bodies of the deceased were moved to City Mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Starehe has launched investigations into the incident.