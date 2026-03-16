Kenya Medical Association Condemns Arrest of Dr. Job Obwaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has expressed deep concern over the arrest and detention of veteran obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Job Obwaka, describing the circumstances surrounding the case as troubling for the medical profession.

In a statement issued by its National Executive, the association’s President Simon Kigundu described Obwaka as a distinguished clinician, teacher, and mentor who has served the Kenyan health sector for decades through patient care and the training of younger doctors.

“His arrest and detention raise serious concerns about due process and possible intimidation of senior members of the medical fraternity,” he stated.

Kigundu pointed out that the handling of the matter suggests potential misuse of law enforcement mechanisms in disputes related to governance within professional institutions.

The association further expressed alarm over reports that anticipatory bail granted to Dr. Obwaka was allegedly ignored, adding that the continued detention of a senior doctor with known medical conditions raises questions about fairness and dignity in the application of the law.

“KMA wishes to make it unequivocally clear that the medical profession will not tolerate harassment, intimidation, or criminalization of its members,” Kigundu said.

He warned that if such actions are allowed to continue, they could create fear among healthcare professionals, particularly those involved in governance roles within medical and healthcare institutions, including bodies such as the Kenya Hospital Association.

He emphasized that doctors dedicate their lives to saving lives and should not become targets of intimidation because of their involvement in institutional leadership or professional governance.