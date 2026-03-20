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Kenya introduces 30 percent incentive to boost cruise tourism

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga in his announcement invited visitors to explore Kenya’s iconic parks and reserves, highlighting the country’s exceptional biodiversity and unique wildlife experiences.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – The Government has unveiled a 30 percent group incentive for cruise travellers visiting Kenya’s national parks, in a strategic move aimed at enhancing the country’s “Cruise-to-Park” experience and increasing visitor conversion from the coast to inland attractions.

The initiative, spearheaded in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), is designed to capitalize on the growing cruise tourism circuit along the Kenyan coast by offering curated excursions to key destinations, including Tsavo East National Park, Tsavo West National Park, Amboseli National Park, and the country’s renowned Marine Parks.

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The announcement coincides with the arrival of the Viking Sky, which docked at the Port of Mombasa on Thursday carrying 795 passengers and 473 crew.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga in his announcement invited visitors to explore Kenya’s iconic parks and reserves, highlighting the country’s exceptional biodiversity and unique wildlife experiences.

The DG expressed confidence that the discounted rates would make these destinations more accessible and that visitors would leave with memorable and enriching impressions of Kenya.

Currently, approximately 20% of cruise passengers extend their journey to Kenya’s parks and reserves. Through the introduction of competitive group rates, the government aims to double this number to 40%, unlocking greater value from high-spending international visitors while strengthening linkages between coastal and inland tourism.

The Finance Director of Pollmans Tours & Safaris, Lambodara Hotta, echoed this sentiment, noting that the partnership with KWS is enhancing cruise tourism and ensuring visitors enjoy unique experiences across Amboseli, Tsavo East, and Tsavo West.

The pilot phase will later be scaled to include global operators such as Abercrombie & Kent.

Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, highlighted the strong momentum building within the country’s cruise sector as she welcomed the Viking Sky to Mombasa.

“Kenya’s cruise tourism segment is one of our fastest-growing, and today’s arrival reaffirms our status on the Indian Ocean circuit. We warmly welcome the passengers and crew of the Viking Sky and look forward to offering them an unforgettable experience across Kenya’s iconic parks and coastline,” Chepkemei said.

As Kenya continues to position itself as a strategic anchor within the Indian Ocean cruise circuit, investments in infrastructure, including the modern cruise terminal in Mombasa, are enhancing the country’s capacity to handle high volumes of international visitors.

The rollout of the incentive will initially cover cruise arrivals between March and May 2026, beginning with the Viking Sky activation on March 19, 2026.

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