Former British High Commissioner Rob Macaire to Lead Lewa Wildlife Conservancy from June

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 – Former British High Commissioner Rob Macaire has been appointed as the new Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Macaire succeeds Mike Watson, who retires after 15 years of distinguished service. The conservancy credited Watson with strengthening Lewa’s conservation initiatives and expanding community engagement during his tenure.

The recruitment process, which began in October 2025, targeted candidates with strong conservation expertise.

However, the board broadened the search to include professionals with diverse leadership experience in business and international development.

Macaire brings extensive diplomatic and environmental experience to the role. He previously served as the British High Commissioner to Kenya and has held senior positions at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

His career spans Africa and the Middle East, where he worked on environmental governance, political reform, and climate-related initiatives.

During his tenure in Kenya, Macaire played a role in supporting constitutional reforms and strengthening bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Kenya.

The conservancy said his appointment reflects a strategic move to blend conservation expertise with global leadership and policy experience.

“We are entering a new era of conservation that requires leaders who can engage both global boardrooms and the local community,” said Chairman Michael Joseph. “Rob’s diplomatic experience and commitment to Kenyan heritage give him the vision and grit to lead Lewa into its next chapter.”

Under outgoing CEO Mike Watson, Lewa expanded its conservation impact, built strong community partnerships, and solidified its position as a leader in wildlife protection.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is globally recognized for its role in protecting endangered species and supporting community livelihoods through sustainable conservation models. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Macaire is expected to steer the organization into a new phase focused on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening conservation outcomes amid growing environmental challenges.