DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Makadara Prosecutor

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved criminal charges be filed against Samuel Kiarie, a prosecutor based at the Makadara Law Courts, following bribery allegations investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a press statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed that a review of the inquiry file forwarded by the EACC had revealed sufficient and credible evidence to sustain prosecution.

The charges relate to three counts of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6(1) read together with Section 18 of the Bribery Act.

“No individual, regardless of office, rank, or position, is above the law. The ODPP will not hesitate to take decisive action against any officer who undermines the integrity of the Criminal Justice System,” the statement noted.

The ODPP emphasized that the decision reflects its constitutional mandate to enforce the rule of law and protect the public interest, particularly by addressing misconduct within government institutions.

SHA Fraud

Earlier, The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had obtained warrants of arrest against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities over an alleged KSh 28 million fraud involving the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The warrants were issued by the Milimani Law Courts after the suspects failed to appear in court to answer to criminal charges approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions. The application for the warrants was made by Prosecution Counsel Joyce Olajo.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons allegedly orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently register medical facilities under the SHA system and submit claims for medical procedures that were never performed, resulting in a loss of approximately KSh 28 million.

“The charges sanctioned by the DPP include conspiracy to defraud, operating unlicensed health facilities, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, unauthorized access to computer systems, computer fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and abuse of office,”the statement read.

Those facing arrest warrants include Ibrahim Rashid, Ahmed Mohamud Adan, Kamsia Hassan Kala, Hawa Alinoor Malo, Naima Sheikh Ali, Adhihakim Sheikh Ali, Adan Adikhaliq Abdullah, Yussuf Siat Jelle, Mohammed Kulow Ali, Hassan Adan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mohamud Sheik, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Ismail Omar Mohammed and Ali Adin Ibrahim, among others.

The DPP has also recommended charges against eight medical facilities Kaafi Nursing Home, Dimtu Nursing Limited, Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, Kamsihawa Medical Centre, Adfeel Kids Care Medical Centre Limited, Julun Nursing Home, Danaba Care Hospital Limited and Alati Nursing Home for their alleged role in the fraudulent scheme.

In a related development, Harun Liluma has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, unauthorized access to computer systems and abuse of office.

He pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Nyangena and was released on a bond of KSh 1 million with two sureties or an alternative cash bail of KSh 500,000, alongside two contact persons.

The court heard that the alleged offences were committed between January 30, 2025 and August 25, 2025 within the Republic of Kenya.The case is scheduled for mention on March 12, 2026.