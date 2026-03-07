Connect with us

Heavy rains left more than 23 people dead in Nairobi in March 2026.

Headlines

Death toll from Nairobi floods rises to 23

The Police Spokesperson reported that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving the necessary support.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – The death toll following heavy overnight rains that triggered severe flooding across Nairobi and surrounding areas, has risen to 23 fatalities.

National Police Service Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah says the most affected areas include Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Huruma, South B and C, Pipeline/Embakasi, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Githurai, and parts of Westlands.

He said authorities are closely monitoring the situations on sections of Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road, the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road, Enterprise Road, and Lang’ata Road.

National Police Service is in the meantime urging the public to exercise extreme caution, observe the Highway Code and to continue to report any distress situations or emergencies through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

