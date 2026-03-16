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The decoration recognized Kahariri’s leadership and his role in strengthening defence cooperation between Kenya and France, as well as efforts to promote regional security/KDF

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KDF Chief Kahariri Awarded France’s Highest Military and Civilian Merit

Kahariri received the prestigious Legion of Honour on March 13 during a ceremony on board the French amphibious assault ship Dixmude.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The Chief of Defence Forces(CDF) Charles Kahariri, has been awarded France’s highest order of merit during a ceremony held aboard a French naval vessel.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said Sunday that Kahariri received the prestigious Legion of Honour on March 13 during a ceremony on board the French amphibious assault ship Dixmude.

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The decoration recognized Kahariri’s leadership and his role in strengthening defence cooperation between Kenya and France, as well as efforts to promote regional security, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Legion of Honour (Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur) is the highest French order of merit, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802,” KDF said.

“It recognizes outstanding service in either a military or civilian capacity, and is conferred by decree of the President of the French Republic.”

“Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the award recognises exceptional service in military or civilian fields and is granted by decree of the President of the French Republic,” KDF said.

Also honoured at the ceremony was Joyce Sitienei, deputy vice-chancellor at the Centre for Strategic and Security Studies of the National Defence University–Kenya, who received the National Defence Medal at the gold level.

Created in 1982, the National Defence Medal recognises individual merit and commitment within the armed forces.

It is awarded in three grades; bronze, silver and gold.

Sitienei was recognised for her contributions to international peace support training, security cooperation and defence partnerships involving France and allied forces.

KDF stated that the awards reflect the growing defence relationship between the Kenya Defence Forces and the French Armed Forces, particularly in areas such as maritime security, joint military training and regional stability initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, France’s ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, praised the Kenyan military leadership for its commitment to regional stability and bilateral defence collaboration.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including Germany’s ambassador to Kenya, Sebastian Groth ; the Commander of the Kenya Navy, Paul Otieno; senior military officers from both countries; and representatives of the Military Wives Association of Kenya led by its chairlady Grace Kahariri.

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