French Naval Vessels Make Port Call in Mombasa to Boost Maritime Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – French naval vessels made a port call in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa between March 13 and 16 as part of a five-month deployment aimed at strengthening maritime security and training naval officer cadets across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The French Embassy in Nairobi said Monday that the stopover involved the French naval task group participating in the Jeanne d’Arc mission, which includes the amphibious assault ship Dixmude and the frigate Aconit.

The deployment combines operational patrols with the final phase of training for French and international naval officer cadets, while supporting efforts to ensure freedom of navigation along key global sea lanes.

“Why dock in Kenya? France and Kenya share similar values: respect for international law, maritime security and free trade in the Indian and Pacific oceans,” the Embassy said.

“These are values we cherish as neighbours through French overseas territories Mayotte and La Réunion.”

The mission also contributes to regional maritime security operations conducted under the European Union’s Operation Atalanta, which targets piracy and maritime crime off the Horn of Africa and the western Indian Ocean.

During the visit, the Embassy said, European diplomats including Germany’s ambassador to Kenya toured the vessel, highlighting broader European support for maritime cooperation with Nairobi.

The stopover comes months after France and Kenya signed a bilateral defence cooperation agreement in October 2025 aimed at strengthening collaboration in maritime security, intelligence sharing, peacekeeping, disaster response and military training.

The agreement provides a legal framework for expanded joint exercises, officer exchanges, strategic dialogue and knowledge sharing between the two countries’ armed forces.

During the visit, French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet awarded top Kenyan military leaders in recognition of bilateral defence ties.

Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces Charles Muriu Kahariri received the Legion of Honour, France’s highest national order of merit, while Joyce Sitienei, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies, was awarded the National Defense Medal.

The embassy said the naval visit reflects France’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Kenya ahead of the planned Africa Forward Summit scheduled for May, emphasizing cooperation based on mutual respect and shared security interests in the region.