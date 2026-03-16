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DCI arrests 3 suspects After Migori Armed Robbery

DCI said detectives from its Kuria East office, working jointly with officers from Kegonga Police Station, apprehended the suspects following the incident reported on Saturday night.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a robbery with violence incident that occurred in Kuria East, Migori County.

In a statement, DCI said detectives from its Kuria East office, working jointly with officers from Kegonga Police Station, apprehended the suspects following the incident reported on Saturday night.

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Police said the incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. along Getrimba Road when the victim was responding to a distress call from a friend.

“The victim of this incident was driving his Toyota Probox in the company of his wife and another female passenger when they were accosted by a gang of about seven men riding on three motorcycles, one of them armed with a rifle,”DCI said.

The gang robbed the driver of Sh 320,000 that had been placed on the dashboard of the vehicle, investigators said.

During the confrontation, the victim managed to pull out the rifle’s magazine that had been pointed at him, briefly disrupting the attackers before they fled the scene.

The magazine, loaded with seven rounds of 7.62 × 39mm ammunition, was later handed over to police as evidence.

Acting on investigative leads, officers traced the suspects to Korumagucha Village, where three men were arrested.

Police identified them as Samuel Nyamohanga Chacha, 40, Yusuf Marwa Mwita, 24, and Muniko Samwel Mwita, 44.

During the operation, detectives recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used in the robbery.

Officers also seized a Samsung mobile phone, a hat, a shoe believed to have been dropped during the suspects’ escape, and Sh 36,000 suspected to be part of the stolen cash.

The suspects remain in custody pending their arraignment in court as investigations continue.

The DCI said it remains committed to ensuring public safety and vowed to pursue all individuals involved in violent crime.

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