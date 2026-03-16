Israel says to partially reopen Rafah Crossing on Wednesday – China Daily

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Sunday said in a statement that it will reopen the Rafah Crossing, a main lifeline for residents in the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the land crossing will reopen in both directions, for limited movement of people only.

COGAT said that the reopening decision was made “following a security assessment and an examination of the conditions enabling the resumption of operations at the crossing, while maintaining the necessary security restrictions in light of the security situation and the threats in the area.”

It added that the passing of residents through the crossing will be facilitated in coordination with Egypt, following prior security approval by Israel and under the supervision of the European Union mission.

On Feb. 28, following the launch of the US-Israeli attack against Iran, COGAT announced the closure of all crossings into Gaza, including Rafah, until further notice.

Located at the southernmost tip of Gaza, the Rafah crossing has been mostly closed since Israeli forces took control of the area in May 2024, cutting off Gaza from the outside world and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Its limited operation resumed on Feb. 2 under the latest ceasefire agreement, taking effect on Oct. 10, 2025.