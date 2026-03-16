Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sino-US trade talks seen as key to stability – China Daily

Vice-Premier He Lifeng is leading the Chinese delegation in discussions with his US counterparts on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, from Saturday to Tuesday.

Published

The ongoing trade talks between China and the United States in France carry great importance for sustaining the hard-won stability achieved by the world’s two largest economies over the past year, analysts said.

To this end, the analysts said, both Beijing and Washington need to act in good faith and meet each other halfway to seek more common ground rather than creating new obstacles, and this will serve the interests of both countries and help the world economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vice-Premier He Lifeng is leading the Chinese delegation in discussions with his US counterparts on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, from Saturday to Tuesday.

The talks represent the sixth round of bilateral economic and trade consultations following previous rounds conducted between May and October last year that helped pull the relationship back from the brink of escalating trade conflict.

The previous trade talks reached considerable points of consensus, but some of these understandings have not yet been transformed into formal outcomes, a situation that requires joint efforts to address, said Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Zhou also said that the current talks might focus on how to properly handle US unilateral measures and consolidate mutual trust.

The Trump administration has sought to maintain leverage through alternative mechanisms after the US Supreme Court struck down the administration’s broad presidential tariff authorities last month. Just days before the talks began in France, Washington launched Section 301 trade investigations into various trading partners, including China.

The new round of trade talks will help “set the tone for the future direction of US trade policy” after the Supreme Court decision, said Cassey Lee, senior fellow and coordinator of the Regional Economic Studies Programme at the ISEASYusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

A report in February from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that roughly 90 percent of the economic burden from the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last year was shouldered by US consumers and businesses, as opposed to foreign exporters.

He Weiwen, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, said that “the common interests between China and the US are immense — far exceeding the tariff game”. Both nations have much to gain from collaboration in frontier technologies such as open-source artificial intelligence, robotics and green transition, he added.

Last week, national lawmakers approved the outline of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), vowing continued openness to global businesses, including those from the US, that seek to participate in the country’s development.

China has a stable and predictable environment for business investment and cooperation, but it requires genuine commitment from the US to ensure that this can be extended into their shared areas of cooperation in manufacturing, technology industries and services, said Daryl Guppy, an international financial technical analyst.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China enters ‘deep-water stage’ in anti-corruption fight

China’s anti-corruption campaign hit a new level in 2025, with record high-level investigations and a strategic “deep-water stage” focus on governance efficiency, signaling intensified...

January 12, 2026

CHINA DAILY

China, US seek to stabilize trade relations

Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice-minister of commerce, said during a meeting with a US agricultural trade...

November 6, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China-US economic, trade talks to be held in Malaysia

The Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Malaysia from Friday to Monday to hold economic...

October 24, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China urges sincerity from US in trade talks

China added five US affiliates of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean to its anti-foreign sanctions list on Tuesday, cutting them off from business and...

October 15, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Rare earths emerge as potential bridge in US-China trade talks

Rare earth elements, a group of 17 critical metals, are crucial for modern technologies spanning from energy to defense, such as electric vehicles, drones,...

August 29, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, US trade talks boost investor optimism

Business leaders highlighted China's vast consumer base, resilient supply chains and drive for industrial upgrading as reasons that the country remains a critical market...

August 20, 2025

business

China extends tariff suspension on US goods in reciprocal move

China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced the decision on Tuesday.

August 12, 2025

business

Trump extends China tariff pause by another 90 days

The move follows the third round of China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden two weeks ago, when both sides agreed to...

August 12, 2025