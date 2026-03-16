Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to kill Netanyahu – China Daily

TEHRAN — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed on Sunday to pursue and kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as fighting with Israel and the United States continued.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him,” the Guards said on its official outlet Sepah News.

The conflict began on Feb 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering Iranian retaliation.

Iranian authorities arrested at least 20 people in the country’s northwest on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, the Fars news agency reported Sunday.

Authorities have carried out sweeping raids across Iran, arresting hundreds of people in recent days on suspicion of cooperating with Israel and the United States, reports said.