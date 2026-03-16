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Police Arrest 24 Members of A Suspected Unregistered Sect in Juja

The operation was carried out on Saturday at around 2:00 pm following a tip-off from the area assistant chief.

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KIAMBU, Kenya Mar 16 – Police in Juja Sub-County have arrested 24 members of a suspected unregistered religious sect during a security operation conducted in Juja Farm area.

According to a police report filed at Abba-Salama Police Post, the operation was carried out on Saturday at around 2:00 pm following a tip-off from the area assistant chief.

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Authorities said Tabitha Kalimoni, the assistant chief of Tabitha Kalimoni Ward, alerted security officers about the existence of an unregistered religious sect operating within the area, approximately 10 kilometres south of the reporting post.

Officers from the National Police Service, led by Bernard Ngungu, conducted the operation and arrested the suspected sect leader Robert Mburu, a 56-year-old man.

Police said a total of 23 other followers — 15 men and 8 women — were also arrested at the shrine where the group had been meeting.

During the raid, officers recovered several items believed to have been used in the group’s activities, including ritual paraphernalia, cowrie shells, animal horns, a small sisal basket reportedly used during the group’s practices and about eight litres of suspected muratina, a traditional alcoholic drink.

The scene was processed and documented by Scene of Crime officers from Thika.

All the suspects were later escorted to Kibii Police Station, where they remain in custody pending processing.

Police said the suspects are expected to be arraigned at the Thika Law Courts on Monday.

Authorities noted that some of the suspects became rowdy during the arrest, reportedly singing traditional war songs, but the situation was contained by officers.

Investigations are ongoing, with police expected to release a detailed report on the identities and activities of the group.

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