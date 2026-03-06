Commuters stranded, submerged roads as heavy rains paralyse transport in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Several parts of Nairobi were brought to a standstill on Friday after heavy rains triggered flooding that rendered major roads impassable and left hundreds of passengers stranded for hours.

The downpour, which began at around 4pm and lasted well past 9pm, quickly overwhelmed drainage systems in several low-lying areas of the city.

Waterlogged roads such as The Thika Road-Pangani interchange, Limuru Road near City Park Market caused severe traffic disruptions, with public transport vehicles slowing down to pass through flooded sections.

Boda-boda riders with umbrellas to shield passengers from the rain have also increased their fares, charging as much as 100 shillings more for shorter rides.

“I have to alight and get a boda boda. I am supposed to travel to Mombasa by SGR and I am afraid if I continue to wait here I won’t make it to the station,” Waithera who was travelling from Ruaka to CBD pleaded with a conductor

Among the hardest-hit routes were major commuter corridors linking the city center to surrounding neighborhoods.

Some motorists were forced to abandon vehicles or seek alternative routes as floodwaters rose, while passengers waited for hours at bus stops hoping to secure transport.

The heavy rains, which were predicted by the Kenya Meteorological Department, have led to a sharp increase in transport fares, with matatu operators taking advantage of the situation to hike prices.

PSV operators cited increased operational costs, traffic delays, and, in some cases, opportunism due to high demand.

In some areas, matatus and buses were unable to operate, forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep water to reach safer ground. Pedestrians also struggled to navigate flooded pavements and footbridges.

Most city residents reported long waiting times at bus stops as fewer vehicles were able to navigate the flooded streets.