Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer assists residents during severe flooding in Nairobi/KDF

Kenya

City Hall Grants One-Month Waiver on Levies to Expedite Post-Flood Repairs

The directive aims to expedite the the restoration of homes, businesses, and public facilities damaged by floods.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The Nairobi County Government has issued a one-month waiver on all levies and approvals normally required for residents to carry out repair and maintenance works on properties affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

The directive, issued by Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service,Godfrey Akumali, aims to expedite the the restoration of homes, businesses, and public facilities damaged by floods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also seeks to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of Nairobi residents by enabling urgent structural interventions.

  • According to Akumali, it will further support community resilience and recovery efforts during this period of environmental challenges.

He encouraged residents to utilise this waiver to undertake necessary repairs within the 30-day timeframe.

The County Government will continue providing technical guidance and oversight to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The waiver will remain in force for thirty days from March 11 after which normal regulatory requirements will resume.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nyoro claims NTSA Sh42b camera plan is Ruto’s ‘money scheme’

“If Kenyans knew the kind of things that happen every day in our country, they would not wait even one more day,” Nyoro said.

12 minutes ago

Top stories

Wetang’ula Urges Tougher Road Safety Laws After Fatal Webuye Crash

Wetang’ula also urged authorities to expedite the arrest of the truck driver, who remains at large.

26 minutes ago

Top stories

CS Ogamba Defends Junior Schools in Primary Institutions, Dismisses KJSEA Result Manipulation Claims

CS Ogamba clarified that the existence of separate accounts for Junior School funds does not imply administrative independence.

32 minutes ago

Kenya

KEPROBA Launches Drive to Boost Women-Led Enterprises in Export Trade

PS Ombam said there was an urgent need to change the narrative around women’s participation in export trade by providing practical support and information...

38 minutes ago

Kenya

Truphena Muthoni Aims to Hug 1,172 Trees in One Hour After Guinness Record Stunt

The Kenyan environmental enthusiast gained global attention for her endurance record, which highlighted tree conservation and environmental awareness.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Calls for Human-Centred Approach in Africa’s New Drug Control Strategy

VIENNA, March 11 – As the global community gathers for the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Kenya has...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Court Approves Hospital Treatment for Ex-Nairobi OCS Talaam Facing Albert Ojwang Murder Trial

NAIROBI, March 11 – A Nairobi court has allowed former Nairobi Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam, who is facing the...

2 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh887.9mn Supplementary Budget for By-Elections and Operations

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the...

3 hours ago