City Hall Grants One-Month Waiver on Levies to Expedite Post-Flood Repairs

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The Nairobi County Government has issued a one-month waiver on all levies and approvals normally required for residents to carry out repair and maintenance works on properties affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

The directive, issued by Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service,Godfrey Akumali, aims to expedite the the restoration of homes, businesses, and public facilities damaged by floods.

It also seeks to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of Nairobi residents by enabling urgent structural interventions.

According to Akumali, it will further support community resilience and recovery efforts during this period of environmental challenges.



He encouraged residents to utilise this waiver to undertake necessary repairs within the 30-day timeframe.

The County Government will continue providing technical guidance and oversight to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The waiver will remain in force for thirty days from March 11 after which normal regulatory requirements will resume.