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Speaking after taking the oath of office at an event presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy highlighted the importance of land governance in the country/NLC

NATIONAL NEWS

7 new NLC commissioners sworn in at an event presided by CJ Koome

The newly appointed officials join two existing commissioners, Esther Mathenge Murugi and Tiyah Galgalo, bringing the commission closer to full capacity as it works to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Seven new commissioners of the National Land Commission (NLC) were sworn in on Monday, marking a major step in strengthening Kenya’s land governance and administration framework.

The newly appointed officials join two existing commissioners, Esther Mathenge Murugi and Tiyah Galgalo, bringing the commission closer to full capacity as it works to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

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The new commissioners are: Chairperson Dr. Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy, alongside Susan Oyatsi, Daniel Murithi Muriungi, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Julie Ouma Oseko, Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, and Mary Yiane Seneta.

In a statement, the commission said the appointments represent a milestone in its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, accountability, and effective management of public land.

The NLC is responsible for managing public land, reviewing land grants and allocations, and addressing historical land injustices across Kenya.

Speaking after taking the oath of office at an event presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy highlighted the importance of land governance in the country.

“Land remains one of the most significant and sensitive resources in our country. It affects livelihoods, development, investment, environmental sustainability, and social justice,” he said.

“We commit ourselves to executing our constitutional mandate with integrity, professionalism, transparency, and fairness.”

The swearing-in marks the launch of the third National Land Commission since its establishment in 2013 under Article 67 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Chief Executive Officer Kabale Tache Arero welcomed the new team, expressing confidence that their experience in governance, public service, and community engagement would strengthen the commission’s capacity to resolve complex land issues and collaborate with national and county governments.

“With your leadership and expertise joining our ranks, the National Land Commission will be significantly strengthened to deliver on its crucial constitutional mandate,” she said.

The commission reiterated its commitment to public participation, resolving long-standing land disputes, and building public trust in Kenya’s land administration systems as it enters a new phase of leadership.

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