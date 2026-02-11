Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drought Mitigation

Stop Politicising Drought, Kindiki tells Gachagua

“They shouldn’t talk at press conferences in Nairobi. They shouldn’t talk at retreats in hotels; they should come to Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir and travel to understand how Kenya is,” Kindiki said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on political leaders to stop politicizing drought issues and instead support long-term interventions aimed at ending the crisis in Northern Kenya.

Kindiki said President William Ruto’s administration has taken a decisive step by introducing a National Infrastructure Fund, which he described as a permanent solution to recurring drought challenges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He criticized unnamed leaders for issuing statements from Nairobi without firsthand knowledge of conditions in arid counties.

“They shouldn’t talk at press conferences in Nairobi. They shouldn’t talk at retreats in hotels; they should come to Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir and travel to understand how Kenya is,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President maintained that sustainable infrastructure development, rather than short-term relief measures, is key to ending the cycle of drought emergencies.

“Furthermore, those people are giving us lectures, and it’s not like they haven’t been in government, but we know that President Ruto, for the first time, has come up with a permanent solution to the drought situation by introducing the national infrastructure fund,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said the fund is designed to support long-term infrastructure projects aimed at mitigating the effects of drought, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions.

Northern Kenya has long grappled with recurring droughts that have devastated livelihoods, particularly among pastoralist communities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu: ODM to prioritise UDA talks, solo 2027 bid last option

ODM leader Oburu Odinga says the party will prioritise structured coalition talks with UDA ahead of 2027, as President Ruto pushes for a formal...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu declares Azimio changes invalid, demands ODM concurrence

ODM leader Oburu Odinga declares Azimio leadership changes invalid, insists coalition deed requires ODM concurrence.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

North Eastern County to Host 2026 Madaraka Day Celebrations, Ruto Announces

"In the month of June, we will celebrate the National Independence Day here in Northern Kenya. I don't know what they (United Opposition leaders)...

1 hour ago

BOTTOM-UP

2,520 youth in Garissa Receive KSh63 Million NYOTA Business Grants

Each beneficiary will receive 25,000 Shillings in the first phase of the programme. Of this amount, 22,000 Shillings will be credited directly to each...

2 hours ago

County News

Garissa Airstrip upgrade 3 months ahead of schedule: President Ruto

Garissa Airstrip upgrade to complete in March, three months ahead of schedule. President Ruto says new terminal and expanded runway will boost Northern Kenya...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Oburu to chair ODM NEC amid speculation over Sifuna’s ouster

The high-stakes meeting comes amid speculation of a plot to oust Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna over claims he no longer aligns with the party’s goals.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya, Italy Partner to Strengthen Public Service Leadership and Governance Reforms

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the development while delivering a keynote address at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy during the...

4 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya’s climate leadership under scrutiny as domestic accountability gaps persist

Kenya is a global climate leader and hosts UNEP in Nairobi but weak enforcement, forest loss and waste crises reveal domestic accountability gaps.

6 hours ago