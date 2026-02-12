Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to the research, 35 percent of the respondents in Nairobi said they do not support or feel closest to any of the parties studied. /FILE

Kenya

Sifuna to break silence after removal as ODM Secretary-General

“Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement. I will speak to the press this morning to address some of your concerns. Ahsanteni sana. God bless,” Sifuna stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Ousted ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has indicated that he will address the media following a wave of support from allies and supporters after his removal from office.

In a statement issued after the dramatic developments, Sifuna said he had been overwhelmed by messages of encouragement sent to him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The high-stakes National Executive Committee ousted Sifuna over claims he no longer aligns with the party’s goals.

“Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement. I will speak to the press this morning to address some of your concerns. Ahsanteni sana. God bless,” he stated.

The Nairobi Senator announced a major political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, just hours after resolution of his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), setting the stage for what appears to be an immediate political counter-offensive.

In a poster shared on his Facebook accounts hours after his ouster, Sifuna unveiled a “Linda Mwananchi Tour” scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 11:00am in Kitengela Town.

The event is expected to draw a host of prominent opposition figures, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and several other MPs allied to the opposition wing.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

85 year-old Swiss Man Arrested Over Alleged Defilement in Watamu

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public that a foreigner was seen with a juvenile in one of Watamu’s villas, police moved...

53 minutes ago

crime

Suspected Cyber-fraudster Arraigned Over Sh11.4 Million Microfinance Heist

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the action follows a formal complaint lodged by the Microfinance institution, detailing a shocking incident that occurred on...

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Oburu to Rally Coast Delegates on UDA Talks, after Sifuna ouster

The meetings dubbed Linda Ground are meant to gather views on whether ODM should enter pre-coalition talks with UDA.

2 hours ago

crime

Kenyan court charges cult leader Paul Mackenzie over 52 more deaths

Mackenzie and others were already facing charges including murder and “terrorism” in connection with the deaths ⁠of people whose bodies were exhumed earlier from...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ousted but Unbowed: Sifuna Hits the Ground Running with Kitengela Rally Announcement

The timing of the announcement coming just hours after his dramatic ouster from the party  signals Sifuna’s intent to take his case directly to...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Havi withdraws Supreme Court bid after elders consultations

The vacancy arose after the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on December 17, 2025 leaving the apex court with six judges.

14 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna, Kajwang Among 4 Senators Accused by CoG of Harassing Governors During CPAC Hearings

The document, signed by CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi and several governors, marks one of the most direct confrontations between county leaders and the Senate...

14 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Begins Exit from Azimio Coalition Amid Party Leadership Shake-Up

ODM accused its coalition partners of breaching the agreement that established the Azimio alliance, prompting the party to take steps to safeguard its independence.

15 hours ago