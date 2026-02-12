Sifuna to break silence after removal as ODM Secretary-General

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Ousted ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has indicated that he will address the media following a wave of support from allies and supporters after his removal from office.

In a statement issued after the dramatic developments, Sifuna said he had been overwhelmed by messages of encouragement sent to him.

The high-stakes National Executive Committee ousted Sifuna over claims he no longer aligns with the party’s goals.

“Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement. I will speak to the press this morning to address some of your concerns. Ahsanteni sana. God bless,” he stated.

The Nairobi Senator announced a major political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, just hours after resolution of his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), setting the stage for what appears to be an immediate political counter-offensive.

In a poster shared on his Facebook accounts hours after his ouster, Sifuna unveiled a “Linda Mwananchi Tour” scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 11:00am in Kitengela Town.

The event is expected to draw a host of prominent opposition figures, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and several other MPs allied to the opposition wing.