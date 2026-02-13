Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto boards his official jet at JKIA to Kampala, Uganda on January 11, 2025.

Africa

Ruto departs for Addis Ababa to attend the AU Summit

He will also chair Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa’s common position on climate action, adaptation, resilience, and climate finance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – President William Ruto departs this afternoon for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, convened amid global uncertainty and economic shifts, where leaders will set continental priorities and advance Agenda 2063.

State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed says as AU Champion for Institutional Reform, President Ruto will present a progress report on strengthening the Union’s effectiveness, credibility, and financial sustainability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He will also chair Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa’s common position on climate action, adaptation, resilience, and climate finance.

The President will further chair the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Committee meeting, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to deeper regional integration and expanded intra-African trade.

On the margins of the Summit, President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements to advance partnerships in trade, investment, health, and security, and mobilise support for Kenya’s national transformation agenda, spanning infrastructure, agro-industrial development supported by expanded irrigation, and energy security.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC probes alleged Sh5Mn lavish housewarming at Vihiga Speaker’s residence

The EACC is probing allegations of unwarranted and extravagant expenditure of public funds linked to the housewarming event at the Speaker’s residence.

1 hour ago

AI

Govt, Media players advocate for balanced AI regulation as Kenya Marks World Radio Day

"Radio remains Kenya’s most trusted and widely accessed medium, reaching over 90% of the population. It is vital for information, public dialogue and cultural...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Princess Zahra Aga Khan Honoured for Advancing Health and Education

"I commend you, Your Highness, for your tireless commitment to improving lives through the Aga Khan Development Network," he said.

3 hours ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Kindiki pushes for faster implementation of IBEC resolutions

“We have seen some progress in implementing IBEC decisions, but it is not enough; we must do better. This is a high-level meeting bringing...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kiambu residents raise data protection concerns at parliamentary hearings on partial divestiture of Safaricom Plc Shares

While responding Obadiah Barongo (Bomachoge Borabu MP) disclosed that the Government has and continues to exercise its regulatory function through the Communication Authority of...

5 hours ago

crime

MPs push for nationwide awareness to curb sexual offences

Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Aburi proposes to amend the Sexual Offences Act to mandate the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Legal Affairs, in consultation with...

6 hours ago

crime

Dual Somali–Australian National Arrested at JKIA Over Fraud

Police said the arrest followed an active immigration control alert issued on January 30, 2026, in relation to a case of obtaining money by...

6 hours ago

County News

IG Kanja Vows Enforcement of Senate Summonses to Protect Oversight Process

The Inspector General pledged to provide adequate security during committee sittings and county oversight visits to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for accountability...

6 hours ago