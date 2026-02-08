Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police yield to pressure to record shooting of 21-year-old KMTC student in Huruma

VOCAL Africa said the police only recorded the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old KMTC student in Huruma after public pressure mounted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Police have yielded to demands to document the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student in Huruma after mounting public pressure, human rights activists have claimed.

According to VOCAL Africa CEO Hussein Khalid, officers initially resisted recording the incident in the Occurrence Book (OB) following the Saturday night shooting of Sheryl Adhiambo in Huruma Ngei, Nairobi.

“Despite initial resistance from the police to document the incident, public pressure ultimately forced authorities to issue an OB number and officially record the case,” Khalid said.

Adhiambo, a first-year KMTC student who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was allegedly shot by police officers pursuing a suspect.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

“21-year-old Sheryl Adhiambo was shot dead last night allegedly by police in Huruma Ngei I, Nairobi,” Khalid added.

Her killing sparked protests in Huruma, with residents engaging police in running battles that stretched into Sunday.

Adhiambo’s body has been moved to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

VOCAL Africa said it is supporting the family in seeking justice and accountability, calling for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Police had not issued a detailed public statement on the incident by Sunday evening.

The killing has renewed concerns over the use of lethal force by law enforcement, with human rights groups urging transparency and swift investigations.

