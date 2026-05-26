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ODPP Drops Case Against Mombasa Activists Arrested Over Anti-Abduction Protests

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NAIROBI,Kenya, May 26- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has withdrawn a 2024 case against a group of activists from Mombasa who had been arrested during protests against alleged youth abductions in the country.

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Human rights organization Vocal Africa confirmed the development, saying the charges were dropped under Section 87(a), a legal provision that allows prosecutors to discontinue criminal proceedings before a final determination is made by the court.

In a statement, the organization described the activists as “brave defenders” who were “wrongfully arrested simply for standing up against the horrifying wave of youth abductions that gripped our country.”

“The ODPP has officially dropped the 2024 case against Mombasa activists under Section 87(a). Protest is not a crime. Demanding safety for our youth is not a crime,” the organization said.

The activists had been detained amid demonstrations and public outcry over alleged enforced disappearances and abductions targeting young people, an issue that sparked widespread concern among civil society groups and rights defenders across Kenya.

Vocal Africa welcomed the withdrawal of the charges as a victory for justice and civic freedoms, while reiterating the need to safeguard the rights of protesters and human rights defenders.

“We celebrate this win for justice and remain steadfast in the fight to protect civic space and human rights defenders across Africa,” the organization added.

Rights groups have consistently called on authorities to respect civil liberties and ensure accountability in cases involving alleged abductions and enforced disappearances.

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