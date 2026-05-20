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NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS restricts comments amid backlash over statement denying arrest of Nairobi OCS

The National Police Service is facing backlash after dismissing reports on the arrest and possible arraignment of Nairobi Central OCS Dishen Ongoya, despite earlier police reports and intervention by the Law Society of Kenya appearing to confirm his detention.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — The National Police Service (NPS) has come under sharp public criticism after dismissing reports surrounding the arrest of Nairobi Central OCS Dishen Ongoya as “entirely erroneous and misleading”.

NPS denied Chief Inspector Ongoya’s arrest even as earlier police reports confirmed his detention.

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In a statement issued Tuesday evening, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said social media reports alleging that Ongoya was being processed for a court appearance were false.

“The National Police Service wishes to respond to entirely erroneous and misleading social media reports alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station, Nairobi, was being processed for a court appearance. This information is incorrect,” the statement read.

NPS maintained that disciplinary matters involving police officers are handled internally through established administrative and disciplinary mechanisms and clarified that “at no time was the OCS of Central Police Station processed for a court appearance.”

The service further urged the public to verify information directly from official police communication channels instead of relying on social media reports.

However, the clarification triggered widespread backlash online after users pointed to earlier police reports circulating in the media indicating that Ongoya had indeed been arrested by the Deputy Regional Police Commander over allegations of abuse of office linked to the release of sixty-four suspects detained during Monday’s nationwide fuel protests.

The controversy intensified after observers noticed that comments had been restricted on the official NPS account on X shortly after the statement was posted, fuelling criticism from Kenyans who accused the service of attempting to silence public scrutiny amid conflicting accounts surrounding the officer’s status.

‘Abuse of office’

The report suggested that Ongoya authorised the release of dozens of suspects arrested during anti-government demonstrations linked to rising fuel prices and the escalating cost of living.

As a result, he was accused of releasing the detainees “without lawful authority” despite the arrest of the suspects over offences including unlawful assembly and public disorder.

The report further alleged that Ongoya had “improperly conferred on himself a benefit” by facilitating the suspects’ release and indicated that investigations were being conducted by the Public Investigations Unit alongside officers from Nairobi North.

The developments prompted intervention from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which defended Ongoya and warned against criminalising police discretion exercised within constitutional limits.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society was closely monitoring reports surrounding the officer’s arrest while also representing protesters arraigned in court over the demonstrations.

“An OCS is constitutionally and legally entitled to exercise discretion in the processing and release of arrested persons, subject to the law and the rights guaranteed under Article 49 of the Constitution,” Kanjama stated.

LSK defends Nairobi Central OCS arrested for freeing protesters in fuel strike

He warned that punitive action against officers exercising lawful discretion could undermine constitutional policing and discourage officers from upholding safeguards within the criminal justice system.

Admission

Confusion surrounding Ongoya’s status deepened further after reports emerged that the officer had later been admitted to hospital after reportedly developing health complications while in custody.

The unfolding controversy follows nationwide protests that paralysed transport operations in Nairobi and several towns as PSV operators, commuters, and traders demonstrated against soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen earlier said four people were killed during the unrest, while at least 30 others, including police officers, sustained injuries.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also disclosed that several people had been arrested over various offences, including unlawful assembly, destruction of property, and attacks on police officers, while insisting that the government would not tolerate violence and destruction during demonstrations.

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