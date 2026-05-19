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FUEL PRICES

DCI warns protest organisers as nationwide fuel strike enters second day

DCI warns organisers and financiers of violent acts during Kenya’s nationwide PSV protests as hundreds are arrested and transport paralysis deepens.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has warned that individuals organising, financing, inciting or participating in criminal acts during the ongoing nationwide fuel protests will face legal action as the transport strike entered its second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The warning came amid escalating tensions across the country after talks between transport stakeholders and government officials failed to produce a breakthrough late Monday night, prolonging a nationwide shutdown that has paralysed public transport services and disrupted economic activity.

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In a statement issued Tuesday, the DCI cautioned protesters against engaging in violence and criminal activities under the guise of demonstrations.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations strongly cautions members of the public against turning legitimate demonstrations into criminal activities,” the agency said.

While acknowledging Kenyans’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, the investigative agency said acts of violence, looting, arson, destruction of property, road blockades and attacks on police officers and motorists remained criminal offences punishable by law.

“Investigations into yesterday’s demonstrations are ongoing,” the DCI said, adding that hundreds of suspects had already been arrested and arraigned in court.

According to the agency, arrests made nationwide so far include 189 suspects in Nairobi, 259 in the Rift Valley region, 103 in Eastern, 142 in Central, seven at the Coast and 10 in Western Kenya.

“Many of these suspects have already been arraigned today in court on various charges,” the statement added.

Nairobi Central OCS arrested over release of 64 PSV protest detainees

The DCI further warned that “no one is above the law” and vowed to pursue individuals suspected of coordinating or financing criminal activities linked to the protests.

Seconday-day strike

The nationwide strike, spearheaded by transport operators protesting soaring fuel prices, entered an unprecedented second day after negotiations at Nairobi’s Transcom House collapsed without an agreement.

Matatu operators rejected a government proposal to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, insisting the reduction was insufficient to cushion operators against soaring operational costs.

Nation keeps walking amid transport paralysis as fuel protest enters second day

Major public transport operators, including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink, announced they would continue suspending services in solidarity with the strike.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the current situation has made it difficult for us to continue normal operations,” Metro Trans said in a statement while apologising to passengers for the disruptions.

The industrial action triggered widespread commuter chaos in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kisii, Nakuru and Eldoret, while also disrupting movement along key transport corridors, including the Northern Corridor and the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

The protests have also turned deadly.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said four people were killed during the demonstrations while at least 30 others sustained injuries, including police officers and civilians caught up in violent confrontations.

Murkomen said security agencies had been deployed across the country to restore order and protect lives and property as unrest spread across several towns.

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