County News

Huruma shooting: Police face scrutiny after student killed during suspect chase

Police face mounting pressure after a 21-year-old KMTC student was fatally shot in Huruma during a pursuit of a criminal suspect.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Police in Nairobi are under mounting pressure after a pursuit of a criminal suspect allegedly ended with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student in Huruma.

Sheryl Adhiambo, a first-year student who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei under circumstances that remain unclear. Initial reports indicate officers were pursuing a suspect at the time of the shooting.

Human rights lobby VOCAL Africa claimed police initially resisted formally documenting the incident in the Occurrence Book (OB) before yielding following public pressure.

“Despite initial resistance from the police to document the incident, public pressure ultimately forced authorities to issue an OB number and officially record the case,” said VOCAL Africa CEO Hussein Khalid.

The shooting sparked protests in Huruma, with residents engaging police in running battles that continued into Sunday.

Adhiambo’s body has been taken to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police had not issued a detailed public statement clarifying the exact circumstances of the shooting by Sunday evening.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over police use of force during operations, with human rights groups calling for an independent and transparent investigation.

