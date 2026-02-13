ODM is far from dead, Junet declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed insists Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains strong and united, dismissing rumors that the party is collapsing.

Speaking during the ODM “Linda Ground” tour in Kilifi, Junet reassured supporters that the party is solid and committed to serving Kenyans.

“Chama chetu cha ODM kiko imara. Those who think ODM is dead, they will realize they are wrong. We are strong and will continue to be strong,” Junet declared.

Junet cited the party’s role in the Broad-Based Government, stating that ODM members in government should focus on delivering real results for citizens, not engage in meaningless politics.

“We want to see work being done for Kenyans, not foolish politics,” he said.

The party’s Director of Elections further stressed that ODM is a party of democracy that will continue to fight for the rights of all Kenyans.

“Members should not be shaken by those seeking to cause confusion or disruption,” he said.

Junet’s remarks comes amid growing internal disputes fueled by the recent ouster of Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General.