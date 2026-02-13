Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Nightfall Takedown: NACADA Nets Notorious Campus Cannabis Trafficker in Njoro Raid

Additional consignments were found stashed inside domestic animal pens, a calculated attempt, investigators say, was designed to camouflage the pungent smell of cannabis.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – An overnight NACADA intelligence-led multi-agency operation has dealt a decisive blow to drug trafficking networks operating around learning institutions, following the arrest of one of Nakuru County’s most notorious cannabis traffickers in Njoro.

The deep-night raid, executed on Thursday, saw the Authority’s enforcement teams descend on the suspect’s residence after weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering linked him to the supply of cannabis within the Egerton University belt and surrounding student settlements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a dramatic discovery that underscored the sophistication of local drug networks, officers recovered a large haul of cannabis concealed in underground bunkers meticulously dug within the homestead. Additional consignments were found stashed inside domestic animal pens, a calculated attempt, investigators say, was designed to camouflage the pungent smell of cannabis and evade detection during routine patrols.

The suspect, long on the radar of enforcement agencies, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody as investigations expand to dismantle associated supply chains believed to stretch across multiple counties.

Speaking during the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority’s resolve to secure learning environments from the drug menace, describing the protection of academic spaces as one of the country’s most effective prevention strategies.

“We are deliberately targeting traffickers operating near schools, colleges, and universities because safe learning environments are central to prevention. When drugs infiltrate academic spaces, they destroy futures, compromise performance, and endanger lives,” he said.

Dr. Omerikwa linked the operation to findings from NACADA’s recently released national survey on the status of drug use among university students, which revealed that approximately 23%–26% of university students have used cannabis at least once in their lifetime.

He further noted that the survey established a worrying transition pattern in substance use behaviour.

“Many users report first experimenting with cannabis in late secondary school or early university years. This transition risk directly contributes to declining academic performance among users and exposes them to life-threatening health consequences that can permanently derail their aspirations,” he stated.

The CEO emphasized that the Authority has intensified both supply and demand reduction strategies in line with the Presidential proclamation on the renewed national fight against drugs, noting that enforcement crackdowns are being complemented by prevention programming, public education, and community partnerships.

Thursday night’s high-impact seizure comes on the very day NACADA officially launched the National Substance Use Prevention Week Summit in Nairobi, a convergence that Dr. Omerikwa said symbolically demonstrates the Authority’s dual approach of enforcement and prevention.

“While we convene stakeholders to strengthen prevention frameworks, our enforcement teams are simultaneously on the ground disrupting supply networks. This is a whole-of-government, whole-of-society war that we must win,” he added.

Authorities believe the underground bunker method signals an evolution in concealment tactics by traffickers seeking to evade law enforcement detection, and have warned that surveillance and intelligence mapping around learning institutions will be heightened.

As investigations continue, NACADA has reiterated its commitment to relentlessly pursue traffickers targeting students, warning that academic zones will remain high-priority protected spaces in the national campaign to safeguard Kenya’s youth from the devastating grip of drugs.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

State Department for Children’s Services Reaffirms Plan to End Child Institutionalisation by 2032

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 13 – The Principal Secretary for Children Services, Caren Agengo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to end child institutionalisation in Kenya...

5 minutes ago

Africa

Ruto departs for Addis Ababa to attend the AU Summit

He will also chair Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa's common...

58 minutes ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC probes alleged Sh5Mn lavish housewarming at Vihiga Speaker’s residence

The EACC is probing allegations of unwarranted and extravagant expenditure of public funds linked to the housewarming event at the Speaker’s residence.

2 hours ago

AI

Govt, Media players advocate for balanced AI regulation as Kenya Marks World Radio Day

"Radio remains Kenya’s most trusted and widely accessed medium, reaching over 90% of the population. It is vital for information, public dialogue and cultural...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Princess Zahra Aga Khan Honoured for Advancing Health and Education

"I commend you, Your Highness, for your tireless commitment to improving lives through the Aga Khan Development Network," he said.

3 hours ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Kindiki pushes for faster implementation of IBEC resolutions

“We have seen some progress in implementing IBEC decisions, but it is not enough; we must do better. This is a high-level meeting bringing...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kiambu residents raise data protection concerns at parliamentary hearings on partial divestiture of Safaricom Plc Shares

While responding Obadiah Barongo (Bomachoge Borabu MP) disclosed that the Government has and continues to exercise its regulatory function through the Communication Authority of...

5 hours ago

crime

MPs push for nationwide awareness to curb sexual offences

Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Aburi proposes to amend the Sexual Offences Act to mandate the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Legal Affairs, in consultation with...

6 hours ago