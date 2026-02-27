Matiangi, Muturi demand independent probe into alleged passport issuance to foreigners including US sanctioned RSF commanders

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Leaders from the United Alternative Government Alliance have called for an immediate and independent investigation into allegations that Kenyan passports were irregularly issued to foreign nationals.

Speaking during a series of rallies in Nakuru County, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and former Attorney General Justin Muturi questioned how the applications were processed via the government’s e-Citizen platform, which normally requires applicants to possess a valid Kenyan national ID and pay prescribed fees.

Matiangi echoed Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi’s concerns over the integrity of the immigration system whose actions he said was devaluing citizenship and severely damaging the country’s international reputation.

“It is now emerging that shameful things have been happening in this government, we are hearing that people are selling our travel documents. They bring people who are not Kenyans and give them National Identity cards. They register them here and then give others passports. And some of those they give passports to are thugs and criminals with bad reputations who are ruining the reputation of our country,” Matiangi said.

“We heard President boasting, that he is consumer of raw intelligence, can he explain to Kenyans what he knows about this matter, because I our view selling a Kenyan passport is the same as selling Kenyan citizenship,” Muturi who also served as Public Service Cabinet Secretary said.

Mwangi sparked controversy after publishing a list of foreigners he claims were issued Kenyan passports under direct orders from State House, Nairobi.

In a statement posted online, Mwangi singled out Zimbabwe’s Wicknel Chivayo, alleging that he was ‘supposed to help steal the 2027 elections.’

He described the alleged issuance as unlawful and morally reprehensible.

“Selling Kenyan passports is evil, but selling our passports to criminals is pure demonic behavior! Ruto Must Go!” Mwangi declared, adding, “Our passports are being sold to warlords.”

Political motives

Among the individuals Mwangi listed as allegedly having received Kenyan passports are Shareif Mohammed Osman, Taha Osman Ishag Adam, Siddiq Elsadig Elsiddig Elmahdi, Omar Bashir Mohamed Manis, Omar Bashir Mohamed Yunis, Samy Ahmed, Elgony Ahmed, Mohamed Eldwai, Mayada Hamdan, Hassabo Mohamed, Abazar Ahmed, Alaa Eldin Abdelraheem, Taha Elhusin, Mohamed Hassabo, Tagaldeen Ahmed, Abdalraheem Hamdan, Yagoub Gasem, Ibrahim Ahmed, Fatima Eisa, Zahraa Hamdan, Adil Hamdan, Zarwa Hamdan, Musa Hamdan Musa, and Algoney Musa.

Mwangi also highlighted Zimbabwean businessman Wicknel Chivayo, alleging political motives behind the passport issuance.

The controversy intensified after the name Alqoni Hamdan Dagalo Musa surfaced in connection with sanctions listings by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to the office, his records include possession of a Kenyan passport in addition to Emirati identification.

Alqoni Hamdan Dagalo Musa is reportedly the brother of Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group central to conflict in Sudan.

The alleged links to sanctioned individuals have heightened public scrutiny and calls for clarification from the Kenyan government.

Mwangi further claimed that some of the listed individuals have been seen in proximity to President William Ruto on various occasions, although he did not provide documentary evidence in his initial post.

He urged the public to independently verify the names online and share their findings.

As of publication, the Directorate of Immigration Services and State House had not responded to the allegations.

The unfolding controversy raises broader questions about transparency in the issuance of Kenyan citizenship documents and the integrity of national identification systems.