Kenya

KCAA Assures Uninterrupted Aviation Services Amid Strike Threat

The authority emphasized its commitment to resolving the issues amicably while safeguarding the stability of the aviation sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has assured passengers, airlines, and other aviation stakeholders that air transport services will continue uninterrupted, despite a looming strike threat by aviation workers.

In a statement issued on Monday, KCAA confirmed that it is actively engaging the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) through dialogue to resolve outstanding labour concerns and prevent disruption of critical aviation operations.

KCAA said discussions with KAWU are ongoing under established legal and consultative frameworks, with the goal of reaching a mutually acceptable consensus. The authority emphasized its commitment to resolving the issues amicably while safeguarding the stability of the aviation sector.

“KCAA remains fully committed to dialogue and constructive engagement with all stakeholders to ensure continuity of essential aviation services,” the authority said.

The regulator reassured the public that key aviation functions, including air traffic control, safety oversight, communication, and navigation services, will remain operational even as talks continue.

This assurance comes amid concerns that industrial action could affect operations at major airports, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a vital regional aviation hub.

KCAA noted that uninterrupted aviation services are critical to national security, economic activity, tourism, and regional connectivity, adding that contingency measures are in place to minimize any potential impact should negotiations take longer than expected.

The authority also urged all parties to act responsibly and in accordance with the law to protect the interests of passengers and the wider economy.

As negotiations proceed, KCAA appealed for calm among aviation workers, passengers, and industry players, expressing confidence that dialogue will lead to a sustainable resolution. The situation remains under close monitoring, with further updates expected as talks between KCAA and KAWU progress.

