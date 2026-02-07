Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCA University Vice Chancellor and CEO Prof Isaiah Wakindiki said the partnership reinforces the institution’s ambition to lead in research, innovation and incubation.

EDUCATION

KCA University, Chandaria Foundation sign Sh20mn deal to launch Innovation Hub

KCA University and Chandaria Foundation sign Sh20 million deal to establish a business incubation and innovation centre targeting youth job creation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — KCA University and the Chandaria Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to establish the Chandaria Business Incubation and Innovation Centre (CBIIC), a Sh20 million facility aimed at transforming students and young innovators into job creators and entrepreneurs.

The centre will be housed on the sixth floor of KCA University’s Sh8 billion state-of-the-art Multi-Level Academic Building and is designed to serve as a dynamic hub where innovative ideas are developed and commercialised into viable businesses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It will offer comprehensive support to students and aspiring entrepreneurs, including mentorship, training, seed funding and access to industry partnerships.

Speaking on the partnership, Chandaria Foundation Trustee Dr Chandaria said the investment reflects a broader vision of building national self-reliance through youth empowerment.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are the cornerstones of sustainable development and economic transformation. At the Chandaria Foundation, we believe that investing in young innovators and providing them with the tools, mentorship and resources they need to succeed is not just about creating businesses but also about building a self-reliant nation,” Dr Chandaria said.

“The Chandaria Business Incubation and Innovation Centre embodies our commitment to fostering a culture where Kenyan youth can transform groundbreaking ideas into solutions that address real-world challenges, create employment and contribute meaningfully to our country’s prosperity. We are proud to partner with KCA University, an institution that shares our vision of empowering the next generation to become not just job seekers, but job creators and changemakers,” he added.

The partnership comes at a critical time for Kenya, where youth unemployment continues to challenge the economy, with many graduates struggling to secure formal employment.

The CBIIC seeks to address this gap by shifting the paradigm from job-seeking to job-creation, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

The centre’s objectives include promoting innovation awareness, sponsoring technology start-ups, facilitating global linkages for international collaboration and safeguarding intellectual property rights.

By positioning itself as an international incubation hub, the CBIIC aims to participate in global accelerators and attract venture capital to support promising Kenyan innovations.

KCA University Vice Chancellor and CEO Prof Isaiah Wakindiki said the partnership reinforces the institution’s ambition to lead in research, innovation and incubation.

“This partnership with the Chandaria Foundation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a research, innovation and incubation-driven institution that nurtures job creators and entrepreneurs,” Prof Wakindiki said.

“The Chandaria Business Incubation and Innovation Centre will be an ecosystem where creativity meets opportunity, where academic excellence converges with practical entrepreneurship and where our students are equipped not only with theoretical knowledge but also with the skills and support to translate their ideas into thriving enterprises,” he added.

Prof Wakindiki further noted that KCA University is committed to fostering a culture of innovation that advances knowledge, drives impactful discoveries and contributes to Kenya’s socio-economic development while promoting integrity, diversity and teamwork.

KCA University is currently implementing phase one of its Sh8 billion masterplan, valued at Sh1.7 billion, in line with its 2024–2028 strategic plan and its commitment to providing world-class education within a holistic, student-centric environment of research, innovation and excellence.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Police arrest 10 Ethiopians in suspected human trafficking case

Nairobi police have arrested 10 Ethiopians found without travel documents, suspecting an organized human trafficking operation in Korogocho.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to Bomet University, Kenya’s 36th public university

Bomet University becomes Kenya’s 36th fully chartered public university after President William Ruto awards it a charter.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s AI Future: From cutting-edge innovation to everyday infrastructure

China is positioning artificial intelligence as basic infrastructure under its 15th Five-Year Plan, with state backing, startups, and global ambitions reshaping the AI ecosystem.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya’s hate speech case dropped after compliance with court orders

Nairobi court allows withdrawal of hate speech case against MP Peter Salasya after he complies with reconciliation, public apology, and peace campaign.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Youth group submits anti-corruption petition to EACC after Eldoret-to-Nairobi walk

The youth submitted a petition to EACC after trekking from Eldoret to Nairobi, demanding urgent action against systemic corruption affecting employment and youth programs.

January 30, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda and Mexico mark 50 years of diplomatic relations in Nairobi

Rwanda and Mexico have celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations in Nairobi, highlighting cooperation in diplomacy, finance, tourism and multilateral engagement.

January 29, 2026

Featured

Finland’s Happiness Formula: Trust, equality, and work-life balance

Finland’s Ambassador to Kenya, Riina-Riikka Heikka, offered rare insight into why happiness endures in Finland, and what countries like Kenya can learn from the...

January 29, 2026

EDUCATION

Bitok unveils portal for Grade 10 hitches amid rebuke by MPs

Bitok unveiled the online platform as part of efforts safeguard transparency as Kenya implements the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition framework.

January 29, 2026