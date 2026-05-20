Ruto says Kazakhstan visit meant to deepen Kenya trade and diplomatic ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — President William Ruto has described his state visit to Kazakhstan as “deliberate and intentional,” saying it is aimed at elevating diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and Astana.

Ruto spoke during bilateral talks in Astana with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in what marked the first-ever official visit by a Kenyan president to the Central Asian nation.

“Your Excellency, Mr President, let me first and foremost, on my own behalf and on behalf of my delegation, thank you very much for extending an invitation to me and for the warm and gracious welcome that we have received and the great hospitality extended to us on this very first maiden visit of a Kenyan president to your great country,” Ruto said.

“We have felt the warmth of Astana. The meeting we held in 2023 in New York became a starting point for us to build on the relationship between our two countries established in 1993.”

Ruto praised Kazakhstan’s decision to establish a resident embassy in Nairobi, saying the move reflects the importance Astana attaches to relations with Kenya.

“Your decision, Mr President, to have a resident ambassador in Nairobi underscores the importance you and your government attach to the relationship between Astana, Kazakhstan, and Nairobi, Kenya,” he said.

Deliberate and intentional

The President said his visit was intended to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

“I want to assure you that my visit here is deliberate and intentional to elevate the relationship between our two countries, to build on the relationship that already exists, and the trade and investment opportunities already underway between our two countries,” Ruto stated.

He also highlighted the growing commercial ties between the two nations, particularly Kenya’s exports of tea, coffee, and other agricultural products to Kazakhstan.

“I recognize the significant and growing trade relationship between our two countries — the export of our tea, our coffee, and other products into your great country — and the possibility and opportunity that exist to use your country as a gateway to the Eurasia region,” he added.

Relations between Kenya and Kazakhstan have gained momentum in recent months following the official opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Nairobi in June 2025.

The diplomatic mission has since played an active role in promoting bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier this year, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan, hosted the inaugural Kenya–Kazakhstan Business Forum in Nairobi.

The forum brought together Kenyan private sector leaders and Kazakh business delegates in a bid to deepen commercial partnerships and unlock new investment opportunities.

Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia with a GDP exceeding USD 286 billion, is increasingly being viewed by Kenyan businesses as a strategic gateway into the wider Eurasian market.