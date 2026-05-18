NLP backs peaceful fuel protests, demands tax relief and pricing transparency

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has backed peaceful nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel, accusing the government of failing to address the growing economic burden facing Kenyan families and businesses.

In a statement issued Monday, Kyalo said millions of Kenyans were being pushed to the brink by soaring fuel prices and escalating living costs, warning that the crisis was crippling households and small enterprises across the country.

“As a businessman and party leader, I see this daily. I stand with Kenyans demanding answers,” he said.

The NLP leader defended the constitutional right of citizens, including Gen Z protesters, to peacefully demonstrate over issues affecting their livelihoods, saying the party fully supported lawful protests demanding accountability from the government.

“Kenyans have a constitutional right to peacefully raise their voice on matters that affect their livelihood,” Kyalo stated.

He called on the government to urgently address what he described as the root causes of the fuel crisis, including excessive taxation on petroleum products, inefficiencies within the energy sector and lack of transparency in fuel pricing.

Among the proposals advanced by the party are the immediate publication of the fuel pricing formula and a 90-day suspension of VAT on petroleum products to ease pressure on consumers.

According to Kyalo, Kenya’s fuel prices remain disproportionately high because taxes account for more than 40 per cent of the pump price.

He argued that other countries facing similar global oil price pressures had moved to cushion citizens through targeted tax cuts, subsidies and strategic fuel reserve interventions.

“If Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda can act to cushion their citizens, so can Kenya,” he said.

The NLP leader also demanded the convening of an urgent multi-stakeholder forum within seven days to deliberate on the fuel crisis and broader cost-of-living concerns.

He said the proposed forum should include Gen Z representatives, transport operators, labour unions, energy experts and political party leaders from across the political divide.

“The people cannot keep waiting while costs rise daily,” Kyalo said.

At the same time, he urged protesters and security agencies to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful and safeguard lives and property.

He also condemned attempts to infiltrate peaceful protests with violence, destruction or looting.

“Kenya needs solutions, not slogans,” he said, adding that the NLP would continue pushing for accountability and participate directly in efforts to craft an economic relief plan.