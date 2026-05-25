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PUBG MOBILE Launches Greek Mythology-Themed Version 4.4 Update for Kenyan Gamers

One of the major highlights of the update is Helios, a powerful centaur boss that players must battle inside a floating arena called the Crown’s Abode.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – PUBG MOBILE has unveiled its new Version 4.4 Update, introducing exciting gameplay features, fresh battleground experiences, and enhanced team-based action for players in Kenya.

The latest update, which will run until July 7, 2026, brings a new themed mode known as Hero’s Crown, inspired by Greek mythology. Popular maps including Erangel, Livik, and Rondo have been redesigned with new combat zones to offer gamers a more immersive experience.

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According to PUBG MOBILE Marketing Manager Jeff Tange, one of the major highlights of the update is Helios, a powerful centaur boss that players must battle inside a floating arena called the Crown’s Abode.

Players who successfully defeat Helios can temporarily recruit the mythical warrior to assist them during combat missions.

“The update also introduces new movement abilities and combat powers. Gamers can now use the Heart of Fury dash for quick movement during battles, Battle Flags to support teammates, and Wax Wings to fly across sections of the battlefield,” Tange said.

The update also features a new weapon, the Laurel M1 Garand, whose appearance evolves as players progress through matches.

For Kenyan gamers who enjoy squad-based gameplay, PUBG MOBILE has launched a new Flash Crew system that helps players connect with compatible teammates, strengthen teamwork, and unlock rewards together.

Classic Mode has also received major improvements, including the addition of a new Roadster sports car equipped with turbo speed capabilities. Weapons such as the Panzerfaust and JS9 will now appear more frequently during matches, making them easier for players to access.

Meanwhile, the Livik map has been upgraded with a new Spawn Island where players can interact and coordinate strategies with teammates before matches begin.

Other additions in the Version 4.4 Update include new events under Metro Royale Chapter 32, updates in Season 30, and the return of the fan-favorite Dinoground mode.

PUBG MOBILE said the update is aimed at delivering more action, teamwork, and entertainment as mobile gaming continues to gain popularity among young people in Kenya.

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