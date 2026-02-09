Connect with us

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo says 2027 Bid centred on Leadership, Human Rights and Youth Protection

"I made it clear that I will be on the ballot in 2027. That decision is anchored in service, experience, and a lifelong commitment to the people of Kenya. My public record speaks for itself," the Wiper Leader said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka held an informal engagement with Kenyans living and working in the United States, where he confirmed plans to contest the presidency in 2027.

Musyoka described the meeting, held in Silver Spring, Maryland USA, as an open and honest exchange focused on Kenya’s future, the state of leadership, and the responsibilities facing the country at this point in its history.

The former Vice President told the gathering that his decision to seek the presidency was anchored in service and experience, and underscored the importance of leadership that respects human life and constitutional rights.

“I made it clear that I will be on the ballot in 2027. That decision is anchored in service, experience, and a lifelong commitment to the people of Kenya. My public record speaks for itself,” he said.

The Wiper leader praised the Kenyans diaspora for their involvement which he noted is critical to shaping a future defined by dignity in leadership, citizen protection, and national unity.

“Our diaspora remains attentive, informed, and invested in the future of our nation. Together we look ahead to a Kenya that restores dignity in leadership, protects its citizens, and builds a future worthy of the sacrifices of its people,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo is the among a host of opposition principals who have declared their intention to contest against President William Ruto in August 2027.

The aspirants include former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former ICT, Education and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, People Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua.

