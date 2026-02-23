Justice Bahati Mwamuye Transferred to Kiambu, Pending Cases Reassigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Justice Bahati Mwamuye of the High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division has been transferred to Kiambu, ending his tenure at the Milimani-based court.

Justice Mwamuye announced the redeployment during the mention of a matter that was pending before him, informing parties that he would no longer be able to handle the case due to his transfer.

He directed that the file be placed before the incoming judge for further directions and proposed May 4 as the next mention date, when the new judge is expected to be available.

During his time at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division, Justice Mwamuye handled numerous public interest cases, constitutional petitions, and judicial review applications.

His docket included matters touching on governance, enforcement of fundamental rights and freedoms, and interpretation of constitutional provisions.

He also presided over interlocutory applications, issued conservatory orders where necessary, and managed complex constitutional disputes through various stages of case management.