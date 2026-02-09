Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Adhiambo, a first-year KMTC student who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was allegedly shot by police officers pursuing a suspect/Vocal Africa

crime

IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of Sheril Adhiambo

The first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College, who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei under circumstances that remain unclear. Initial reports indicate officers were pursuing a suspect at the time of the shooting.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old student, Sheril Adhiambo, in Huruma, Nairobi County.

In a statement IPOA said it deployed a Rapid Response Team from its Nairobi Regional Office to begin investigations into the incident.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The shooting occurred on Saturday during what is believed to have been a police pursuit of robbery suspects.

Adhiambo was reportedly shot during the operation and later died, sparking concern and public outrage over the circumstances surrounding her death.

The first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College, who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei under circumstances that remain unclear. Initial reports indicate officers were pursuing a suspect at the time of the shooting.

The shooting sparked protests in Huruma, with residents engaging police in running battles that continued into Sunday.

Adhiambo’s body was taken to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police had not issued a detailed public statement clarifying the exact circumstances of the shooting by Sunday evening.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over police use of force during operations, with human rights groups calling for an independent and transparent investigation.

The findings will guide recommendations to relevant authorities as the oversight body seeks to determine responsibility and ensure accountability.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gates Foundation Denies Claims It Released Mosquitoes in Kenya

The foundation said it does not release mosquitoes, operate laboratories that do so, or run vector-control activities in Nairobi or anywhere else in the...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

Major Counterfeit Alcohol Bust in Kitui as NACADA Arrests Two, Seizes Thousands of Litres

The intelligence-driven operation, which ran throughout the day and concluded at around 8 p.m., targeted two homesteads in Mulutu and Kavalola villages, where officers...

59 minutes ago

Parliament

Senate Highlights Achievements of Fourth Session Ahead of New Sittings

Among the key engagements highlighted from the Fourth Session were the Legislative Summit, the Devolution Conference held in Homa Bay County, Senate Mashinani hosted...

3 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

National Biosafety Authority get new Board Chairperson

Omusotsi replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

4 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo says 2027 Bid centred on Leadership, Human Rights and Youth Protection

"I made it clear that I will be on the ballot in 2027. That decision is anchored in service, experience, and a lifelong commitment...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

Speaking during last year's convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen hails ‘positive results’ Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley operations

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says ongoing security operations in Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley are delivering results, vowing decisive action against banditry.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Unveils Coordinated Citywide Clean-Up Drive

“Today we are conducting our first major clean-up in addition to the usual daily exercises we undertake in a coordinated manner with our Green...

7 hours ago