IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of Sheril Adhiambo

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old student, Sheril Adhiambo, in Huruma, Nairobi County.

In a statement IPOA said it deployed a Rapid Response Team from its Nairobi Regional Office to begin investigations into the incident.

The shooting occurred on Saturday during what is believed to have been a police pursuit of robbery suspects.

Adhiambo was reportedly shot during the operation and later died, sparking concern and public outrage over the circumstances surrounding her death.

The first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College, who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei under circumstances that remain unclear. Initial reports indicate officers were pursuing a suspect at the time of the shooting.

The shooting sparked protests in Huruma, with residents engaging police in running battles that continued into Sunday.

Adhiambo’s body was taken to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police had not issued a detailed public statement clarifying the exact circumstances of the shooting by Sunday evening.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over police use of force during operations, with human rights groups calling for an independent and transparent investigation.

The findings will guide recommendations to relevant authorities as the oversight body seeks to determine responsibility and ensure accountability.