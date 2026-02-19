Interpol-led Operation Red Card 2.0 nets 27 arrests in Kenya amid continent-wide cybercrime sweep

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Interpol-led international cybercrime crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 27 suspects in Kenya linked to fraudulent investment schemes, as part of a continent-wide operation that saw hundreds of arrests and the dismantling of scam networks across Africa.

The operation, dubbed Red Card 2.0, ran from December 8, 2025, to January 30, 2026, and involved law enforcement agencies from 16 African countries targeting online investment fraud, mobile money scams, and deceptive loan applications.

In total, authorities made 651 arrests, recovered more than $4.3 million, and identified 1,247 victims, with estimated losses exceeding $45 million, Interpol said.

Investigators also seized 2,341 devices and dismantled 1,442 malicious internet domains, servers, and IP addresses linked to the schemes.

“In Kenya, authorities made 27 arrests linked to fraud schemes that used messaging apps, social media, and fictitious testimonials to lure victims into making fake investments in reputable global corporations,” Interpol said in a statement.

The suspects allegedly enticed victims with small initial investments, sometimes as low as $50, promising high returns. Victims were shown fabricated account dashboards and statements, but attempts to withdraw funds were systematically blocked.

The operation also recorded significant enforcement actions elsewhere in Africa.

Transnational cybercrime

In Côte d’Ivoire, police arrested 58 suspects and seized hundreds of SIM cards, phones, and laptops in a crackdown on mobile loan fraud, which targeted vulnerable users through deceptive lending apps and abusive debt collection practices.

In Nigeria, authorities dismantled a cybercrime syndicate that had infiltrated a major telecommunications provider’s internal systems to siphon airtime and data for illegal resale.

“These organized cybercriminal syndicates inflict devastating financial and psychological harm on individuals, businesses, and entire communities with their false promises,” said Neal Jetton, Interpol’s Director of the Cybercrime Directorate.

“Operation Red Card highlights the importance of collaboration when combating transnational cybercrime.”

Interpol provided intelligence sharing, real-time coordination, and digital forensic training during the operation, working alongside partners including Cybercrime Atlas, Team Cymru, Trend Micro, TRM Labs, and Uppsala Security.

The sweep was conducted under the African Joint Operation against Cybercrime, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, with additional support from the European Union and the Council of Europe’s GLACY-e project.

Participating countries included Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.