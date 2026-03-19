Canada deepens Kenya ties with aviation partnership, Sh260M humanitarian support

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 19 — Canada has reaffirmed its growing economic and development partnership with Kenya, announcing fresh humanitarian funding and new collaboration in the aviation sector during a high-level visit to Nairobi.

Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai, made the announcement during a visit to Wilson Airport, where he showcased Canadian-built Dash 8 aircraft and outlined plans to strengthen aviation cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during the event, Sarai said aviation remains a critical link between communities, trade and development, noting that a Canadian-made Dash 8 aircraft takes off somewhere in Kenya every 20 minutes.

“Aviation is about more than getting from point A to point B. It connects people to opportunity, strengthens trade, supports tourism and enables humanitarian operations,” he said.

The visit brought together key players in Kenya’s aviation sector, including Jambojet, Skyward Express and other regional operators that rely on Canadian-built aircraft for commercial and humanitarian flights.

As part of the growing partnership, Canada is supporting plans to establish an aircraft maintenance technician training programme in Nairobi through a collaboration between Algonquin College and Flightline Training Services.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional aviation hub while creating opportunities for young people and women in the sector.

“This is how development and economic growth go hand in hand — when you invest in infrastructure and skills, commercial opportunities follow,” Sarai said.

In addition to aviation cooperation, Canada announced Sh260 million ($2 million) in humanitarian funding to support refugees and host communities in Kenya, targeting food, nutrition, healthcare and protection services.

The Canadian government will also provide Sh32 million ($250,000) to support a technical assistance project between Manitoba Hydro and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), aimed at strengthening the country’s expanding power grid.

Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya Joshua Tabah said the event underscored the deepening ties between the two countries, particularly in aviation and development.

“Canadian-built aircraft continue to play a vital role in connecting communities across Kenya and the region, supporting both commercial and humanitarian operations,” he said.

Canada has invested more than $100 million annually in development and humanitarian assistance across East Africa, with Kenya remaining a key partner in trade, infrastructure and skills development.

The visit highlighted the growing convergence between development cooperation and commercial partnerships, positioning aviation as a key pillar in Canada–Kenya relations.