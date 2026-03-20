Netanyahu agrees to ‘hold off’ attacks on Iranian gas fields after Trump request

TEL AVIV, Mar 20 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will hold off on further attacks targeting Iranian gas infrastructure following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The decision comes after Israel’s recent strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, a move that escalated tensions in the already volatile Middle East and triggered sharp increases in global energy prices.

Speaking after the development, Netanyahu indicated that while Israel would pause strikes on energy facilities, military operations against Iranian threats would continue.

The U.S. President is reported to have urged restraint amid concerns that targeting critical energy infrastructure could further destabilize global oil and gas markets, which have already seen significant disruption due to the conflict.

“I told him, ’Don’t do that,’” Trump said of Netanyahu’s decision to strike. “We get along great. It’s coordinated, but on occasion he’ll do something. And if I don’t like it — and so we’re not doing that anymore.”

Netanyahu said that Israel “acted alone” and that he’s agreed to Trump’s request that Israel hold off on any further attack on Iran’s giant gas field. The prime minister also sought to downplay any space between him and Trump.

“It’s been said that for 40 years I’ve been saying that Iran is a danger to Israel and a danger to the world. That is true,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in Jerusalem. “You know who else said that? President Trump.”

Netanyahu later added: “Look, I don’t think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He’s the leader. I’m his ally. America is the leader.”